Local reservoirs are producing fish.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait, said fishermen at Lake Tomah have been catching bluegills, perch, crappies and bass. Some northern pike are also being caught but at a slower rate and on the
small side.
Marshes are producing panfish and some northerns, Roscovius said. Perch are also biting on Lake Onalaska and the Mississippi River.
The fish are hitting almost everything, Roscovius reported.
“Guys are mostly jigging waxies; some guys are using minnows and are also getting some of the nicer bluegills with crappie minnows,” he said. “Bluegills have been biting pretty good on pink and purple colors; they’re working really good locally.”
In Hatfield multiple species are biting, said Duane Waters of Hatfield Sports Shop.
“They’re catching crappies, walleyes and the occasional channel cat(fish),” he said. “Sucker minnows, shiners, fat heads, walleye minnows, crappie minnows and red rosies are all working. As far as grubs and stuff, they’re taking waxies and red and white spikes. The fish are just biting.”
Ice depths in the Hatfield area are about 12 inches, and Waters doesn’t advise fishermen to drive on Lake Arbutus until there’s 15-18 inches of ice.
Roscovius said ice heaving is a problem at Petenwell, and it’s making ATV travel difficult. However, he said anglers are working around the situation and catching crappies and walleye.
In hunting news, the fall turkey season has ended, and the archery and crossbow seasons for deer end Sunday.
The first snowmobile trails in the area are open. Trails maintained by the Juneau County Winter Wanderers opened with a base of 3-7 inches. Riders on the Omaha trail are urged to use caution around the tunnel. The vast majority of trails in the southern three-fouths of the state, including all trails in Monroe and Jackson counties, remain closed.
