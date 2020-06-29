Thirty-one years of Tomah sports: Tom Curran retires as activities director

"We adjusted," he said. "It was something that had to be done."

A year later, Tomah retired its Indians nickname and became the Timberwolves. Curran said the change allowed students to have fun with a mascot they could readily display.

His tenure also included the WIAA-WISAA merger and the impact of open enrollment on athletics. He said the latter has changed the culture at some levels of high school sports.

"If I had to go play with kids from a different school to play on a winning team — no thanks," Curran said. "I would rather lose with my friends."

Curran is most proud of the number of sports that have been added during his 31 years. They include boys and girls soccer, boys hockey (elevated to WIAA status), girls hockey, boys and girls bowling, gymnastics and boys and girls powerlifting. At the middle school, several sports were expanded to include sixth-graders.

He said it's critical to offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities.

"3:30 to 5:30 is such a crucial part of the day for kids — they're under the supervision of an adult," Curran said. "It's very important that we hold on to these opportunities we've created for them."

Silent spring