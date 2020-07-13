Three local athletes headed to rodeo nationals in Oklahoma

Even with the restrictions, Check is more than ready for the trip south.

"I missed it more than anything." she said of the spring season. "I missed competing against my friends and the feeling that your hard work is going to pay off.

Check, daughter of Beth and Craig Check and a student of iForward High School, was first in the state in pole bending and tied for third in breakaway. In Oklahoma, she "hopes to have some good, solid runs and make it to the short-go (finals)."

Cook, a student at New Lisbon High School and daughter of Rhonda and Todd Cook, won't compete in the rodeo arena. She qualified in light rifle and was first in the state points standings. While she missed the competition, she said it wasn't that hard to stay sharp.

"I just practiced at home a lot," she said. "I took advantage of the extra time."

Cook's goal is to finish in the top 10 at nationals.

Nelson, son of Larissa and Kelly Nelson, is a multi-sport athlete with multiple letters in cross country and track and field at Tomah High School. He said there are lots of similarities between rodeo and distance running.