Three local athletes headed to rodeo nationals in Oklahoma

Three local athletes will enjoy a high school spring rodeo season after all.
Cheyenne Check, Krista Cook and Coy Nelson, all high school juniors, are headed to Guthrie, Oklahoma, July 17-23 for the National High School Finals Rodeo. The trio will compete after their spring season, including a regional in Tomah and the state finals at Richland Center, was wiped out by the COVID-19 virus.
Nelson said he welcomes at least one chance to show off his rodeo skills this summer.
"I was pretty excited," he recalled after hearing the national finals would be held. "We put in a lot of hard work practicing for the rodeo."
High school rodeo is split into fall and spring seasons, and points collected during both fall and spring rodeos count toward qualifying for nationals. With no spring rodeos, qualifiers were determined solely by last fall's point totals.
It was uncertain whether there would be a national rodeo at all. It was originally scheduled for Lincoln, Nebraska, but local COVID-19 regulations forced NHSFR to find another site. It settled on Lazy E. Arena in Guthrie, where public health officials gave their approval.
The high school finals normally draw 1,500 contestants, but only 1,100 are expected this year due to COVID-19. Crowds are likely to be restricted to family members, and the annual dance has been cancelled.
Even with the restrictions, Check is more than ready for the trip south.
"I missed it more than anything." she said of the spring season. "I missed competing against my friends and the feeling that your hard work is going to pay off.
Check, daughter of Beth and Craig Check and a student of iForward High School, was first in the state in pole bending and tied for third in breakaway. In Oklahoma, she "hopes to have some good, solid runs and make it to the short-go (finals)."
Cook, a student at New Lisbon High School and daughter of Rhonda and Todd Cook, won't compete in the rodeo arena. She qualified in light rifle and was first in the state points standings. While she missed the competition, she said it wasn't that hard to stay sharp.
"I just practiced at home a lot," she said. "I took advantage of the extra time."
Cook's goal is to finish in the top 10 at nationals.
Nelson, son of Larissa and Kelly Nelson, is a multi-sport athlete with multiple letters in cross country and track and field at Tomah High School. He said there are lots of similarities between rodeo and distance running.
"It keeps me in shape going into the rodeo," Nelson said. "They're both individual sports. Whatever you put into it is what you get out of it."
Nelson was second in tie-down roping and third in steer wrestling when the fall rodeo season ended. At nationals, he hopes to reach the short-go held on the final evening of competition.
"I hope to go out there and have some good, clean runs and see where I fall," he said.
Cowgirls and cowboys from 43 states and five provinces will compete for $375,000 in scholarships and $150,000 in prize money during the national finals.
The July 23 championship performance will be broadcast nationally on RFD-TV and online at RidePass.com.
