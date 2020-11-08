Three soldiers qualify for All-Guard Marathon Team

Still, Kaste said his training wasn’t affected aside from having time to train in the summer months, rather than preparing in winter for the normal May qualifier. He said he has made some good friends while competing with the All-Guard team.

“It’s great to be a part of a team of professional soldiers and airmen from across the country that share a passion for physical fitness and running,” Kaste said.

Baldwin agreed that the camaraderie and the experience has been great. This year was her third time competing in the time trials, and her third consecutive year making the team.

“Thus far, I’ve gone to Puerto Rico, California, Ohio, and of course, Nebraska,” Baldwin said. “This year, I’ll be going to New Mexico and South Carolina. Next year, Alaska is on the docket, all, of course, pending COVID. Each time we meet as a team, it’s like a family reunion.”

While the marathon team members train on their own, Baldwin said many of them share their training on social media, which helps to encourage others.