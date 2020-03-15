Three Tomah lifters qualify for national meet

On Sunday morning, Tomah had three lifters compete. Junior Coltin Riffle lifted in the male 181 raw class. While battling some knee pain, he finished the day 12th out of 19 lifters. He amassed a total of 1,050 pounds, which was 225 pounds behind first place.

Junior Sean Gadbois competed in the male 198 raw class. He lifted a total of 1,040 pounds, good for 14th place out of 20 lifters. Frantz said Gadbois was in a highly competitive class, with the first-place total of 1,401 pounds.

Steinhoff, a sophomore, competed in the female 181 raw division. She put up a total of 643 pounds, good enough for 10th out of 21 lifters. The total to beat in her class was 836 pounds.

The Timberwolves had five lifters compete Sunday afternoon. Bowen, a senior, represented Tomah in the female 198 raw class. She finished the day second out of seven lifters with a total of 814 pounds. Even though she was 80 pounds behind first place, Frantz said she still had an outstanding season with a 134-pound improvement on her total during the past three months.

Junior Zach Pasch competed in the male 275 raw class. He finished the day 10th out of 20 lifters with a total of 1,083 pounds. The top lifter in his class had 1,468 pounds.