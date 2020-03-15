Three Tomah lifters qualify for national meet

Three Tomah High School girls powerlifters qualified for national competition after stellar showings at the state powerlifting meet March 7-8 in Appleton.
Aly Fleming, Brianna Bowen and Sabin Steinhoff met the standards to advance to the national meet in Kileen, Texas, which has been postponed until June.
Tomah girls and boys powerlifting coach Eric Frantz said he hopes the trio can make the trip to Texas and “have a great showing there.”
“Overall I felt like we had a great showing and a great season,” Frantz said.
The Timberwolves took 11 lifters to Appleton.
The tournament began Saturday morning with sophomore Becca Van Hoof competing in the female 123-pound raw class. Frantz said Van Hoof “had a great day,” setting personal records in all three lifts, which also gave her a PR total of 550 pounds. She took eighth out of 21 lifters and increased her total lifted by 120 pounds since the Timberwolves’ first meet three months ago.
Tomah had two lifters compete Saturday afternoon. Freshman Libby Dahl competed in the female 132 raw division. She ended the day finishing 30th out of 31, due to not executing a clean squat attempt. Frantz said Dahl would have climbed to fifth or sixth place with a qualifying squat score.
Fleming, a junior, competed in the female 148 raw class and finished the day sixth out of 34 lifters. Had Fleming hit her last deadlift attempt, Frantz said she would have finished second. She finished the day with 687 pounds total, which put her 55 pounds behind first place. Three weeks ago, she lifted a total of 735 pounds. On the season, she improved her total by 125 pounds.
On Sunday morning, Tomah had three lifters compete. Junior Coltin Riffle lifted in the male 181 raw class. While battling some knee pain, he finished the day 12th out of 19 lifters. He amassed a total of 1,050 pounds, which was 225 pounds behind first place.
Junior Sean Gadbois competed in the male 198 raw class. He lifted a total of 1,040 pounds, good for 14th place out of 20 lifters. Frantz said Gadbois was in a highly competitive class, with the first-place total of 1,401 pounds.
Steinhoff, a sophomore, competed in the female 181 raw division. She put up a total of 643 pounds, good enough for 10th out of 21 lifters. The total to beat in her class was 836 pounds.
The Timberwolves had five lifters compete Sunday afternoon. Bowen, a senior, represented Tomah in the female 198 raw class. She finished the day second out of seven lifters with a total of 814 pounds. Even though she was 80 pounds behind first place, Frantz said she still had an outstanding season with a 134-pound improvement on her total during the past three months.
Junior Zach Pasch competed in the male 275 raw class. He finished the day 10th out of 20 lifters with a total of 1,083 pounds. The top lifter in his class had 1,468 pounds.
In the female 242 class, freshman Cami Hericks fought through some back tightness on the day and ended 14th out of 18 lifters. She had a total of 561 pounds. She did much better three weeks earlier at Necedah, with a 630-pound total.
In the male 275-plus weight class, sophomores Calvin Mitch and Homer Eades competed. Eades finished in 10th place, and Mitch was fourth out of 12 lifters. Eades had a total of 1,028 pounds, while Mitch ended at 1,188 pounds. The top lifter in their class had 1,500 pounds.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.