The Black River Falls/Tomah co-op girls hockey squad owns a two-game winning streak after defeating Onalaska 2-1 Tuesday and Stoughton 4-1 Saturday in a pair of matchups at Lunda Ice Center in Chippewa Falls.
The Tigers improved their record to 4-5-1.
Tigers' coach Oak Moser said his team got contributions throughout the roster during the two victories.
"The team is beginning to realize the benefit of different players and lines making plays that help the team succeed in any given game," Moser said. "Being an overall young team, we will continue to need that sort of effort throughout the lineup every night."
The Tigers defeated Onalaska despite getting outshot 28-16. However, the Tigers never trailed thanks to a goal by Skylar Pierce less than minutes into the contest.
Pierce struck again early in the second period, and the Tigers left the rest up to goaltender Josie Mathison, who didn't allow a goal until an Onalaska power play with less than two minutes remaining.
The Tigers got two goals from Shay Lyden in the victory over Stoughton. The first was a dagger − a shorthanded goal with the game tied 1-1 late in the second period.
Lyden scored her second goal on a power play nearly 10 minutes into the third period to put the Tigers ahead 3-1.
While Lyden's shorthander was sweet, it also symbolized a problem for the Tigers: too many minutes in the penalty box. Black River Falls/Tomah was whistled for 15 minutes worth of infractions.
"The last few games have seen more penalty minutes than successful teams can tolerate," Moser said. "We will increase our focus on the little things (and) habits that are needed to prevent most of the penalties we have been experiencing."
The Tigers got another strong game from Mathison, who stopped 32 of 33 shots and boosted her season save percentage to .930.
After a road game at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday, the Tigers return home Saturday, Dec. 22 to host Hayward starting at 1 p.m. at Lunda Ice Center.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2 ONALASKA 1
Onalaska;0;0;1−1
BRF/Tomah;1;1;0−2
First period: B/T - Pierce (Lyden, Yourell) 14:06.
Second period: B/T - Pierce (Lyden, Yourell) 10:53.
Third period: O - Manglitz 15:12 (pp).
Saves: O - Lassa 14. B/T - Mathison 27.
Penalties: O - 5-10. T - 5-10.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 4 STOUGHTON 1
Stoughton;0;1;0−1
BRF/Tomah;1;1;2−4
First period: B/T - Hagen (Steinhoff, Holcomb) 12:05.
Second period: S - Gibbons (Nelson, Newton) 8:17. B/T - Lyden 14:26 (sh).
Third period: B/T - Lyden (Pierce) 9:45 (pp). B/T -Yourell (Lyden, Pierce) 13:02.
Saves: S - Seybold 29. T - Mathison 32.
Penalties: S - 4-8. T - 6-15.
