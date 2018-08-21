Players and coaches on the Tomah High School boys soccer team are emphasizing what they consider as a critical soccer skill: character.
"They have high expectations of themselves," coach Scott Conzemius said. "They want to play at a high level and have the respect of their community. They don't want the community to like them just because they're winning."
Victories haven't been part of the Tomah program for the last three seasons. The team has a combined 7-28-3 Mississippi Valley Conference record since 2015, and Conzemius said his number-one goal is to transform the culture of the program.
"When you're losing, it's as much the lack of the right culture as the right skills," Conzemius said. "Last year, we really dove into it. We said, 'You're going to do things right, or you're not going to be a part of this program.'"
The Timberwolves were seeing results by the end of the season. They ended the regular season with a victory over La Crosse Central and played competitive stretches in the regional tournament against a New Richmond team that qualified for state.
Tomah will likely rely more on its defense than offense, and Conzemius believes he has a defensive stopper in senior goalkeeper Nolan Stees, a returning starter from last season.
"Nolan is going to be our rock," Conzemius said. "He can make the big saves. He's working on distributing the ball. The goalkeeper is isn't just a guy who waits behind the sticks."
Stees will line up behind an experienced defense led by senior Kyle Zebro, who Conzemius described as a potential all-conference player. He'll be joined fellow defenders Isaiah Nick and Owen Walters, a pair of juniors who lettered as sophomores.
"Those three are tough, physical and athletic," Conzemius said.
The top midfielders are senior Dylen Pierce and junior Roland Hockstedler. Conzemius described Pierce as one of the team leaders and lauded Hockstedler for the work he put in during the off-season.
The starting forwards are senior Charley Hernandez and Devin Gebhardt and junior Tyler Torkelson. He said the three bring varied skills to the positions and have the potential to create an effective scoring combination.
"They'll give us some explosiveness up top we've lacked the last couple of years," Conzemius said.
Others in the mix for playing time are:
Seniors - Wyatt Spohn (defender), Dylen Richer (defender/midfield), Dawson Lambert (defender/midfield) and Jacob Blashaski (defender).
Juniors - Nate Boulton (midfield), Dustin Groskruetz (defender/midfield), Riley Habelman (midfield), Mitch Hemmersbach (defender), Joe Hesse (defender/midfield), Aaron Honish (defender/midfield), Brett Larkin (defender), Remmington Leach (defender) and Tallon Mason (forward).
No sophomores or freshmen were on the preseason roster.
Conzemius said his players are determined to turn around a program that regularly finished in the upper half of the MVC standings until three years ago.
"It's a team with a lot of fight," he said. "They're determined to right the ship."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC BOYS SOCCER
Finals 2017 standings
Holmen 11-0-3
West Salem 9-2-3
Sparta 8-4-2
Onalaska 7-4-3
Logan 7-6-1
Central 4-10-0
Tomah 3-11-0
Aquinas 1-13-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.