Now is the time to hunt deer.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said whitetails have been active since the temperatures have cooled down and that now is the best time to be out hunting.
Hunters have already been successful, Modjeski reported.
"What I'm hearing is a lot of people got deer on Saturday and over the weekend," he said. "Deer have been moving in the woods quite a bit over the weekend, and there are a lot of stripes and a lot of rubs, so the pre-rut has begun. From now until probably Nov. 5, depending on the weather, would be a great time to be out in the woods for deer hunting purposes."
Ducks and geese are plentiful in the area, and hunters have been successful, Modjeski said.
"I saw quite a few ducks and geese flying around Tomah, and hunters are getting a mixed bag of mallards ... teal and quite a few Canada geese," he said.
In fishing news there's been little angling activity, said Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait. He reported that fewer fishermen are venturing out.
"I did get a report that at Petenwell and Castle Rock walleyes are biting," he said. "You may have to sort through to get the right size you want, but you will get a bite anyhow."
Crappies are still fairly active, Roscovius said.
"I got a report that a guy had pretty nice ones last week before the drop in temperature, but panfish in general has been a little slower due to the change," he said.
Tristen Abbott of Hatfield Sports Shop said crappies and walleyes are biting in Lake Arbutus. Walleye fathead minnows, crappie fatheads and worms are working best.
The musky bite has turned on, Roscovius reports. They're biting in the Wisconsin River and the Black River.
