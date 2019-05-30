The most pressure-packed event in track and field is the 400-meter relay.
Forget dropping the baton. Anything less than a perfect handoff executed in perfect stride is a calamity when places are determined by hundredths of a second.
“You’ve got it, and then you get rid of it,” said Tomah High School freshman Billy Kalland.
“It’s all or nothing,” added junior teammate Jalen Figgins. “You either make the handoff, or it’s over.”
Kalland and Figgins, along with teammates senior Logan Rego and sophomore Baily Hyatt, have conquered the pressure all the way to this weekend’s WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field meet in La Crosse. They’ll represent Tomah, along with girls 300-meter hurdler Madison Mazur and wheelchair athlete Sevanna Utesch, who will compete in the 100-meter dash and shot put. They earned their spots at state with qualifying performances at the May 23 Verona Sectional.
The relay team reached state through the only route possible: breaking the school record.
The squad broke the school record at the Sparta Invitational May 16, which was necessary to win the race over a La Crosse Aquinas team that reached state as the top seed in Division 3. Seven days later, the team surpassed its own record at the sectional by finishing third in 43.43 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of Madison Memorial, which finished in 44.04. Until two weeks ago, no Tomah 400 relay team had cracked 44 seconds.
“We knew if they broke the school record again, there was a really strong chance that it would come together for them and that they would finish in the top three,” Tomah boys head coach Jon Heesch said. “They handed the baton off really well in all three exchanges ... they just executed perfectly.”
It was clear early in the season there was enough raw sprinting talent to break through at some level this season. Hyatt, a sophomore, was coming off a productive freshman season and began 2019 by winning multiple individual sprint events, while Rego and Figgins brought a combined five years of high school sprinting experience to the team.
“Right away we were running faster times than we did last year,” Hyatt said.
The team reached new heights when Kalland joined the group for the first time at Sparta.
“We’ve had the same group together for the entire year except for Kalland coming in at the last little bit,” said assistant coach Jared Sasada, the lead coach for the boys and girls sprinters.
With Kalland in the mix, Sasada said the team became an exceptionally well-balanced group. Rego leads off, followed by Hyatt, Figgins and Kalland.
“You need people who run the corners well and people who can run the straightaways well,” Sasada said.
Sasada said the four have good chemistry even though every one of them is in a different class.
“You won’t see many relays that consist of a freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a senior,” he said.
The team is seeded 17th heading into Friday’s preliminary and will need to post a top-10 finish to advance to Saturday’s final round.
“They’re going to have to break the school record again,” Heesch said.
Distance hurdler
If the 400 relay is pressure, the 300-meter hurdles is pushing the human body to its limits. Mazur, a sophomore, said she’s sustained by adrenaline when her body wants to shut down before reaching the finish line.
“I feel like I’m going to throw up and die − it’s exciting,” Mazur said. “I’ve been doing (hurdles) since track and field day in fourth grade, and I’ve loved it ever since. Track makes me happy.”
Track coaches in Tomah have been grooming Mazur as a hurdler since middle school, when her coach “wouldn’t let me run anything other than hurdles.” It paid off last season, when Mazur won the Regional meet as a freshman, becoming the first Tomah girl to win a regional title in a running event in 16 years. She defended her Regional title at the Baraboo Regional May 20 and took third at the Sectional.
Unlike most hurdlers, Mazur prefers the longer of the two hurdles races. Her ability to track down opponents over the course of the race impresses her coach, Jessa Von Haden. That ability was critical at the sectional, where Mazur claimed a state berth by .12 seconds.
“She came around the curve with 100 meters to go, and coach Heesch said she had this look on her face like, ‘I can get them,’” Von Haden said. “She runs with everything she’s got and lays it all out on the track.”
Mazur missed the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, and Von Haden was happy that Mazur was able to return for the Regional.
“She has battled a lot of different things this season, and for her to be able to put it all together and make it through was pretty cool to watch,” Von Haden said.
The only Tomah athlete with experience at a state meet is Utesch, who competed in both the shot put and 100 last season. She looks forward to applying what she learned at last year’s state meet.
“I’ve been training all summer. I’ve been lifting weights,” Utesch said. “I’m getting faster than last year.”
She hopes to improve on both her shot put mark and 100-meter time. She throws the shot put Friday and competes in the 100-meter race Saturday.
Utesch has advice for her teammates who are competing for the first time.
“Remember that you’re there and that you’re having fun and that you’re supporting your team and representing your school,” she said.
