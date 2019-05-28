Boone Mathison was medically cleared to play two hours before the first pitch.
It took only two more hours for the Tomah Timberwolves to celebrate his return.
Mathison belted a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Timberwolves to a 2-1 victory over La Crosse Logan in a WIAA Division 2 Regional baseball semifinal Tuesday in La Crosse.The contest was moved from Tomah to Copeland Park in La Crosse due to field conditions.
The victory advanced Tomah to the Regional final contest Wednesday at Sparta.
Mathsion was Tomah's leadoff hitter and starting centerfielder until separating his shoulder and missing the second half of the regular season. Tomah coach Ryan Brookman was happy to have his sophomore speedster back at the top of the batting order.
"Boone is an electric athlete with a ton of skill," Brookman said. "He is the heartbeat of our team. I’m really happy to see him get that hit for us."
When Mathsion drove in the winning run, the Timberwolves were just one inning away from losing the services of starting pitcher Connor Prielipp, who was nearing the 100-pitch limit.
Logan scored a run in the first inning on a double, sacrifice bunt and wild pitch, but Prielipp was untouchable after that. He faced the minimum of number of the batters over the final six-plus innings, striking out 18 without giving up a hit during that span. Only one Logan runner reached base after the first thanks to a walk, but he was erased trying to steal second.
Tomah tied the game in the bottom of the first, when Prielipp singled, advanced to third on a pair of walks and scored on Tyler Torkelson's fielder's choice groundout.
Neither team scored again in regulation, but the Timberwolves were getting on base and inflating the pitch count of Alex Gaveilos. Tomah drew five walks off Logan's ace pitcher and forced him to exit with two outs in the fifth after hitting the 100-pitch mark.
Sparta, the number-one seed in the bottom half of the Altoona Sectional, advanced by blanking Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6-0.
The semifinals and finals of the Altoona Sectional will be played Tuesday, June 4. The Tomah-Sparta winner will play its sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. with the sectional final at 4 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 2 LA CROSSE LOGAN 1
Logan;100;000;00−1;2;1
Tomah;100;000;01−2;8;0
Pitchers: L - Gaveilos, Luckner (5). T - Preilipp. W - Prielipp. L - Luckner.
Hitters: L - Hanewall (double). T - Prielipp (2-for-4, double), Riedesel (1-for-1, 3 walks), Larsen (2-for-4).
