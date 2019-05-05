After losing its seventh-inning wizardry against West Salem Thursday, the Tomah High School baseball team got back on the winning track Friday.
Tomah withstood a late rally to defeat Arcadia 5-4 in a nonconference matchup at Dennis Senz Field. The victory came 24 hours after Tomah dropped a 4-3 nonconference decision to West Salem in eight innings at Glendale Park.
The Timberwolves also had a less dramatic Mississippi Valley Conference date Tuesday against Sparta, during which Connor Prielipp pitched Tomah to an 11-0 victory.
The three games left Tomah with a 6-5 record.
The West Salem loss snapped Tomah's four-game winning streak, which included a pair of come-from-behind rallies in the seventh. The Timberwolves erased a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the sixth after Tyler Torkelson, Jairon Pierce and Ethan Pedersen loaded the bases with walks. Ryan Bernhardt got an RBI with another walk, Brett Larsen tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
Tomah loaded the bases again in the seventh after Torkelson doubled and Brett Meyer and Pierce were hit by pitches. However, West Salem's Justin Barney was summoned in relief and responded by ringing up back-to-back strikeouts to send the contest into extra innings.
West Salem, which boosted its record to 4-3, scored the winning run with a two-out single in the eighth.
Tomah got two runners on base on the bottom of the eighth, but Barney closed out the contest with a popup and strikeout.
The Timberwolves got their other run in the third, when Larsen drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a Prielipp single and scored on a wild pitch.
Tomah got a strong starting pitching effort from Torkelson, who struck out three and walked two in five innings. Fifty-three of his 78 pitches were strikes.
Pederson gave the Timberwolves a clutch effort in relief against Arcadia. After Arcadia scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, Pederson arrived from the bullpen to start the seventh and pitched a scoreless inning. He was the last of four pitchers used by coach Ryan Brookman.
The contest against Sparta was scoreless heading into the top of the fifth, when the Timberwolves erupted for seven runs. They scored four more in the sixth to trigger the 10-run rule.
The Spartans didn't score but were less overwhelmed than most other batting orders Prielipp has faced this season. Sparta managed four hits and coaxed two walks off Tomah's ace lefthander.
Prielipp struck out 12 of the 24 batters he faced.
Tomah hosts Sparta in a rematch Monday, May 6 at Dennis Senz Field before heading to La Crosse Aquinas the following day for another MVC matchup.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 11 SPARTA 0
Tomah;000;074−11;11;1
Sparta;000;000−0;4;1
Pitchers: T - Prielipp. S - B. Stuessel, Steinhoff (5), Church (6), Richards (6). W - Prielipp. L - Steinhoff.
Hitters: T - Larsen (2 RBI), Prielipp (3-for-5, double), Torkelson (2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 walks), Pederson (double).
WEST SALEM 4 TOMAH 3 (8 innings)
West Salem;101;001;01−4;9;1
Tomah;001;002;00−3;5;1
Pitchers: W - Gregerson, Foreman (6), Barney (7). T - Torkelson, B. Pierce (6). W - Barney. L - B. Pierce.
Hitters: W - Foreman (4-for-4). T - Prielipp (2-for-4), Torkelson (double), Pederson (2 walks).
TOMAH 5 ARCADIA 4
Arcadia;000;022;0−4;6;2
Tomah;140;000;x−5;5;2
Pitchers: A - Schank, Larson (5). T - Meyer, J. Pierce (4), Gerke (5), Pederson (7). W - Gerke. L - Schank.
Hitters: A - Pehler (2-for-3). T - Prielipp (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs), Riedesel (double).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.