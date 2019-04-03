Tomah High School pitcher Connor Prielipp is the equivalent of the 300 bowler; statistically, he can’t any better.
“He’s really a unique talent − a truly generational talent in Tomah,” said his coach, Ryan Brookman.
Prielipp’s numbers in 2018 were almost a season-long perfect game. The senior lefthander, who has a baseball scholarship waiting for him at the University of Alabama next spring, pitched 52 innings and allowed earned runs in only one of them. He struck out 60, allowed 14 hits (one of which went for extra bases) and posted a molecular 0.27 ERA.
Prielipp is also a quality leader.
“He’s not real vocal, but the other kids fall in line with what he does,” Brookman said.
An ace pitcher like Prielipp can get a team halfway through the conference schedule and past the first tournament game. The other half of the 2019 Tomah schedule rests with the remainder of the pitching staff and a batting order that struggled to produce runs last season.
Brookman believes he can establish effective depth behind Prielipp. There are lots of options.
“Ten of the 17 guys on the roster are going to throw for us,” Brookman said.
Heading the list is senior righthander Mason Gerke.
“He’s a hard worker − a really tall kid who’s difficult to hit,” Brookman said.
The other leading candidates are senior Ethan Pedersen, juniors Tyler Torkelson and Jairon Pierce and sophomores Evan Long and Brett Meyer.
The Timberwolves have a big void to fill at catcher with the graduation of Dalton Prielipp, who caught nearly every inning during the past three seasons. Brookman doesn’t anticipate a single player carrying the entire load in 2019. Senior Ryan Bernhardt and Long are likely to share the catching duties.
“They’re both capable,” Brookman said. “It’s a luxury to have two people like that behind the plate.”
Connor Prielipp will play first base when he’s not on the mound. He bats cleanup and brings a solid glove to the positon.
“Connor is as good as I’ve seen defensively at first base,” Brookman said.
When Prielipp pitches, either Meyer or junior Dakota Riedesel will play first base. Brookman said Riedesel could also be inserted at designated hitter to take advantage of his bat.
Senior Jared Eckelberg is the leading candidate to play second base. He started last year at shortstop before being moved to second base late in the season. Senior Brady Fisher and junior Brett Larsen will also get chances to win the job.
Torkelson is the likely starter at shortstop. He won the varsity job late last season and was the shortstop for Tomah’s American Legion squad.
“Last year was a big step up for Tyler as a sophomore,” Brookman said. “He looks much more comfortable at shortstop this year, and he’s good at the plate.”
Braden Pierce, a sophomore, is the backup.
There’s a logjam at third base with Long, Bernhardt and Jairon Pierce and Bodee Littlegeorge all in the mix. Littlegeorge can play three infield positions.
“We’ve got a lot of infield depth, and it’s proven infield depth,” Brookman said.
The outfield is led by sophomore Boone Mathison. He played leftfield as a freshman last season but will move into centerfield to fill the large void left by graduated senior Kyle Kroener. Mathison hit .270 last season and gives the Timberwolves speed at the top of the batting order.
Mathison’s move creates competition between senior Trey Larkin and junior Joe Hesse for the leftfield job.
Pedersen will likely start in rightfield and is the backup centerfielder. Larkin and Hesse can also play rightfield when Pedersen pitches.
Brookman is encouraged by the amount of competition for playing time. The depth also gives the Timberwolves a long enough bench to employ an army of pinch runners.
“This is as much depth as we’ve had in my four years as coach,” Brookmans said. “We don’t have a whole lot of weaknesses.”
He said there’s enough talent to challenge for a conference championship.
“My goal every year is to win conference,” Brookman said. “It should be a goal every year.”
MVC BASEBALL
Final 2018 standings
Holmen 11-1 7-5
Tomah 7-5 11-9
Central 7-5 11-16
Onalaska 6-6 13-13
Aquinas 4-8 8-13
Logan 4-8 5-15
Sparta 3-9 5-13
