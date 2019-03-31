The Tomah High School baseball team opened its season Friday with a 3-2 loss at Baraboo in a non conference contest.
The game was scheduled for Tomah’s Dennis Senz Field but was moved to Baraboo due to field conditions.
Tomah coach Ryan Brookman was happy to get outside after two weeks of mostly indoor practices. He described his team’s effort as “not bad for our first outside game.”
“We will be alright, just need time,” Brookman said.
Baraboo won the contest with a run in the bottom of the sixth that snapped a 2-2 tie.
Baraboo outhit Tomah 6-3. The Timberwolves used three different pitchers.
Connor Prielipp produced one of Tomah’s runs with a sacrifice fly.
The Timberwolves are scheduled to play their home opener Thursday, April 4 with a 4:30 p.m. contest against La Crosse Logan, 4:30 p.m. at Senz Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
