Through four innings against La Crosse Logan, the Tomah High School baseball team was headed for a very good week.
Nothing much went right in the nine innings after that.
Tomah surrendered a 2-1 lead against Logan Thursday en route to a 6-2 Mississippi Valley Conference loss, and the snowball continued Friday in a 15-3 nonconference setback vs. Marshfield.
The two home defeats dropped Tomah's record to 1-3 and slammed the brakes on the momentum the Timberwolves gained by winning their opener at Onalaska April 1.
"There's a lot of season yet," said Tomah coach Ryan Brookman. "We don't want to get used to losing, but our whole goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of May."
Logan won behind the pitching of Alex Gaveilos, who struck out 10 and walked two in a complete-game effort. Strikeouts have been an early-season problem for the Timberwolves, who whiffed 28 times in three games last week.
Brookman said the bright spot of the two games was the pitching. Evan Long pitched the first five innings against Logan. He gave up two earned runs in five innings while striking out five and walking four.
"He threw really well in very tough conditions," Brookman said. "He had a hard time gripping his curveball because his fingers were so cold."
Against Marshfield, four Tomah pitchers gave up 18 hits, but 16 were singles, including three straight infield singles after two outs in the fourth that eventually led to three runs. He said all his pitchers "threw well for the most part."
"We got a little bit wild at times, but most of the guys threw strikes, and walks didn't kill us," Brookman said. "It seemed like everything (Marshfield) hit was in the hole, and a couple of balls we hit were right at guys."
Tomah kept it close against Marshfield early thanks to a two-run single from Boone Mathison in the second inning that cut the deficit to 4-3. The contest was ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Timberwolves travel to Sparta for an MVC contest Thursday, April 11 and play two games at the Wausau West Triangular April 13. Tomah plays Menomonie at 1:30 p.m. and Wausau West at 4 p.m.
The next home game is Monday, April 15 vs. Holmen in a 4:30 p.m. start at Dennis Senz Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
LA CROSSE LOGAN 6 TOMAH 2
Logan;001;023;0−6;9;2
Tomah;002;000;0−2;6;2
Pitchers: L - Gaveilos. T - Long, Littlegeorge (6), B. Pierce (6). W - Gaveilos. L - Long.
Hitters: L - Hanewell (3-for-4), Frey (1-for-3, 3 RBI), Laube (1-for-3, double). T - Torkelson (2-for-4), Prielipp (2-for-2), Hesse (double).
MARSHFIELD 15 TOMAH 3
Marshfield;310;335−15;18;0
Tomah;030;000−3;4;3
Pitchers: M - Coffren, Pavloski (6). T - Gerke, Torkelson (4), Hesse (6), Meyer (6). W - Coffren. L - Gerke.
Hitters: M - Krueger (3-for-4), Baierl (3-for-5, home run), Gust (3-for-4 double). T - Mathison (1-for-3, 2 RBI), Pederson (1-for-2, double), Torkelson (2 walks).
