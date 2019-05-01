For the second time in four days, the Tomah High School baseball performed seventh inning magic.
Joe Hesse hit a seventh-inning single that drove home in the winning run in a 6-5 Tomah victory over La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Monday at Logan High School.
It was Tomah’s third straight victory and the second in which the Timberwolves overcame a seventh inning deficit. Tomah rallied for seven runs in the seventh to beat Reedsburg Friday.
The Timberwolves didn’t need nearly as many seventh inning runs against Logan. They entered the top of the seventh trailing 5-4 when Evan Long launched a rally by reaching on an error with one out.
Dakota Riedesel and Tyler Torkelson followed with singles that tied the game, and Hesse’s single scored Jairon Pierce, who was running for Riedesel.
The two runs were gold because Tomah ace pitcher Connor Prielipp was available for a rare relief appearance. After getting the final out of the sixth, he struck out the side in the seventh.
The Timberwolves didn’t score until the third inning, when Riedesel ripped a run-scoring triple and scored on a Torkelson single.
Tomah took its first lead of the game in the fifth, when Prielipp belted a solo home run, followed by a double from Long and RBI single from Torkelson.
The Timberwolves got an effective starting pitching performance from Long, who survived giving up three runs before hurling scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth. He struck out five and walked three.
Tomah outhit Logan 11-4.
The Timberwolves improved their MVC record to 3-2 and overall mark to 5-4.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 6 LA CROSSE LOGAN 5
Tomah;002;020;2-6;11;1
Logan;300;020;0-5;4;4
Pitchers: T – Long, Torkelson (5), Prielipp (6). L – Gaveilos, Rojo (5). W – Prielipp. L – Rojo.
Hitters: T – Prielipp (home run), Ridesel (2-for-4, triple), Torkelson (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Long (2-for-4, double). L – Hanewall (3-for-3, double), Gaveilos (1-for-2, double).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.