Tomah bench breaks the logjam

The Tomah High School boys basketball team was trading baskets with a stubborn Sparta team until Tomah's bench broke the logjam.

Carson Lindauer drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, and the rest of the bench closed the deal with shutdown defense to produce a 61-43 victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.

It was Tomah's third straight victory, and Tomah coach Brad Plueger said it took the entire nine-man rotation to get the job done.

"Our guys, they all contribute," Plueger said. "They're not guys who are going to come in and waste their minutes."

Neither team led by more than five points during the first 28 minutes of the contest. It was tied 37-37 when Lindauer finally created some daylight by drilling 3-pointers on back-to-back Tomah possessions.

Lindauer hit another 3-pointer that put Tomah ahead 51-39 with 6:25 left, and the defense did the rest. Plueger said interior defense of bench players Justin Gerke, Brett Pierce and Zander Williams was "the number-one key to the game."

"They're ready for their calling when they come off the bench," Plueger said. "Brett Pierce played one minute in the first half but came out in the second half and sparked us."