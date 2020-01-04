Tomah bench breaks the logjam

The Tomah High School boys basketball team was trading baskets with a stubborn Sparta team until Tomah's bench broke the logjam.
Carson Lindauer drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, and the rest of the bench closed the deal with shutdown defense to produce a 61-43 victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.
It was Tomah's third straight victory, and Tomah coach Brad Plueger said it took the entire nine-man rotation to get the job done.
"Our guys, they all contribute," Plueger said. "They're not guys who are going to come in and waste their minutes."
Neither team led by more than five points during the first 28 minutes of the contest. It was tied 37-37 when Lindauer finally created some daylight by drilling 3-pointers on back-to-back Tomah possessions.
Lindauer hit another 3-pointer that put Tomah ahead 51-39 with 6:25 left, and the defense did the rest. Plueger said interior defense of bench players Justin Gerke, Brett Pierce and Zander Williams was "the number-one key to the game."
"They're ready for their calling when they come off the bench," Plueger said. "Brett Pierce played one minute in the first half but came out in the second half and sparked us."
The bench combined for 26 for Tomah's 63 points. Gerke finished with five rebounds and four assists, while Pierce had seven points on three-of-three shooting and blocked three shots.
The Timberwolves were coming off a 94-point effort at Ashland six days earlier, but Plueger said his team wasn't sharp in the first half against the Spartans, which flustered Tomah by slowing the pace with a 2-3 zone.
"You can see early that our guys were thinking there was some 10-point play that was going to get us going," Plueger said. "Obviously we didn't shoot well, and we didn't get to the rim."
Dustin Derousseau led the Timberwolves with 12 points, nine of which came in the first half.
Sparta's Haydn Guns led all scorers with 17 points.
It was the MVC opener for the Timberwolves, who improved their overall record to 6-1.
The Timberwolves travel to Portage Tuesday for a nonconference game and return home Friday, Jan. 10 to host Holmen in an MVC matchup. The junior varsity and varsity reserve contests start at 5:45 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.
TOMAH 61 SPARTA 43
Sparta - Guns 17, B. Sanchez 6, McPherson 4, Milne 9, Stuessel 3, Krueger 4.
Tomah - Kd. Gnewikow 6, Lindauer 9, Derousseau 12, Gerke 7, Nick 5, Williams 3, Torkelson 5, Pierce 7, Ella 7.
Three-point goals - Guns 3, Milne, Stuessel, Kd. Gnewikow, Lindauer 3, Derousseau, Torkelson.
Sparta;24;19−43
Tomah;26;35−61