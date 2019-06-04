ALTOONA - In 14 innings of sectional baseball Tuesday, the Tomah Timberwolves scored in only one of them.
It was enough to get the Timberwolves to the sectional final but not enough to win a sectional championship.
Tomah rode the left arm of Connor Prielipp to defeat New Richmond 3-0 before losing to Antigo 7-0 at the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Altoona's Cinder City Park.
It was the second time in three seasons that Tomah's season ended at the sectional final. Antigo defeated Maple Northwestern 12-7 in the other sectional semifinal to advance to next week's state tournament in Grand Chute.
"They have nothing to be ashamed of," Tomah coach Ryan Brookman said. "We knew we had to hit some balls well, and we didn't − we couldn't match (Antigo) today. We'll reload. We have a great group of young guys who are going to get better, and we hope to be back (at sectional) again."
The Timberwolves finished a 14-14 season that will be remembered for the dominance of Prielipp, a senior lefthander who is committed to play for the University of Alabama next season. Prielipp pitched a five-hitter and struck out 15 in his final start for the Timberwolves.
For four innings, Prielipp was locked in a pitcher's duel with New Richmond's Ryan Kling, who had given up just 36 hits in 64 innings heading into the sectional. Tomah scored all its runs in the top of the fifth, when Boone Mathison and Prielipp led off the inning with back-to-back singles.
Dakota Riedesel lashed a line-drive single to load the bases, and Tyler Torkelson followed with a hot infield smash that the New Richmond third baseman couldn't handle, allowing Mathison to scoot home with the game's first run.
That brought senior designated hitter Ryan Bernhardt to the plate. He responded by lacing a two-run single through a drawn-in infield to give Prielipp all the breathing room he needed.
"In the last half of the year, (Bernhardt) has been one of our best hitters with men on base," Brookman said.
After that, Prielipp retired 10 of the last 11 New Richmond batters, allowing only a one-out single in the seventh.
Prielipp flirted with trouble in the early innings. He allowed the leadoff runner to reach base in the first and fourth innings, and both advanced to third courtesy of wild pitches. Prielipp stranded both with inning-ending strikeouts.
Brookman said Prielipp showed his customary poise when things got tight.
"There's no pressure when he's out there," Brookman said. "He always seems to get himself out of trouble."
The Timberwolves couldn't find an escape hatch in the first inning against Antigo. The Red Robins sent 10 batters to the plate during an inning that produced five hits and five runs.
Tomah's batting order managed just four singles off Antigo pitchers Brady Renfro and Eli Fleischman, who combined to strike out nine and walk two.
"They nibbled the zone and made it hard for us to hit the baseball," Brookman said. "They did a nice job of throwing strikes and keeping us off balance."
Prielipp, who threw 89 pitches against New Richmond, wrapped up his Tomah career by getting a pair of outs in the fourth inning against Antigo before reaching his daily pitch limit.
While Prielipp has a bright baseball future ahead, he said he'll miss his Tomah teammates.
"I wouldn't rather play with any 16 other guys," he said. "It was the funnest year I've had in high school baseball, and I wouldn't take it back for anything."
Prielipp is joined in the senior class by Bernhardt, Brett Meyer, Mason Gerke, Trey Larkin and Ethan Pedersen.
"They stuck with me for four years," Brookman said. "They came in when I came in, and I couldn't ask for a better group of guys."
TOMAH 3 NEW RICHMOND 0
Tomah;000;030;0−3;8;0
New Richmond;000;000;0−0;5;3
Pitchers: T - Prielipp. NR - Kling, Lucas (6). W - Prielipp. L - Kling.
Hitters: T - Long (2-for-4), Bernhardt (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Pedersen (double).
ANTIGO 7 TOMAH 0
Tomah;000;000;0−0;4;2
Antigo;500;110;x−7;11;0
Pitchers: T - Long, Prielipp (4), Bn. Pierce (5). A - Renfro, Fleischman (4). W - Fleischman. L - Long.
Hitters: T - Long (2-for-3). A - Renfro (2-for-4, double, 2 RBI), Langseth (2-for-3), Cornelius (2-for-3), Noskowaik (2-for-3, 2 RBI).
