Tomah's trip to Sparta was more than just a warmup for the postseason. The boys 400-meter relay team set a school record of 43.58 seconds at the Sparta Last Chance Invitational held at Sparta High School.
The team of Logan Rego, Baily Hyatt, Billy Kalland and Jalen Figgins shattered the previous record of 44.03 seconds.
Setting a record, it turned out, was necessary to win the race. An all-senior team from La Crosse Aquinas was second in 43.77 seconds.
Tomah boys were first in two other events, and both wins came in the jumping pits. Hyatt won the long jump in 20-6, and Nathaniel Spears won the triple jump in 36-10.
The Timberwolves' other placewinners were:
Second - Brandon Lueck, 110 hurdles, :18.32; Micah Winchell, 300 hurdles, :46.71; 800 relay (Spears, Hunter Storkel, Jackson Dawley, Jaden Brown), 1:40.22; 1600 relay (Figgins, Dawley, Carter Habelman, Kalland), 3:37.07; Dalton Blihovde, high jump, 5-10; Evan Westpfahl, shot put, 39-5½.
Third - Cahil Arity, discus, 114-6.
Fourth - Roland Hockstedler, 800, 2:14.64; Westpfahl, discus, 114-4.
Fifth - Hunter Clark, shot put, 38-4.
Sixth - Habelman, 100, :12.32; Austin Lyden, 1600, 5:45.71; Dawley, high jump, 5-2; Kalland, triple jump, 28-5½; Rhett Wilson, discus, 107-2.
Seventh - Calvin Zeps, 1600, 6:13.1; Clark, discus, 103-5.
Eighth - Storkel, 100, :12.4; Jude Begay, 6:19.79.
For the Tomah girls, the most productive event was the 400-meter dash, where Brooke Bakken won the race in 1:11.96. Teammate Hope Kalland was the runner-up at 1:12.39.
Tomah's other first-place finishes came from sophomore Amanda Valest, who swept the jumping events. She won the long jump in 14-0½ and the triple jump in 32-10½.
Other Tomah girls placewinners were:
Second - 3200 relay (Bakken, Brielle Harmel, Alyssa Alden, Madeline Kline), 12:30.83; Charlotte Luebke, discus, 88-8.
Third - Kline, 1600, 6:40.45; Rebecca Van Hoof, 100 hurdles, :19.09; Sabin Steinhoff, shot put, 30-4.
Fourth - 400 relay (Ashlynn Benish, Luebke, Jenna Tracy, Noelle Adler), :58.59; Bakken, 800, 2:57.2; Van Hoof, 300 hurdles, :55.19; Trinity Nichols, discus, 75-9.
Fifth - 800 relay (Benish, Adler, Savannah Blackhawk, Skylar Audiss), 2:02.0.
Sixth - Blackhawk, 100, :14.88; Audiss, 200, :30.28.
Seventh - Harmel, 1600, 7:00.38; Kline, 4-4; Harmel, long jump, 12-1½.
Eighth - Reyna Herold, 1600, 7:02.19
Team scores: Onalaska 132, Tomah 114, Sparta 92, Aquinas 86, DeSoto 75, Bangor 53, Brookwood 41.
Tomah wheelchair athlete Sevanna Utesch posted a time of 33.83 seconds in the 100-meter race and a throw of 9-6 in the shot put.
The postseason begins Monday, May 20 with a trip to the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional. The field events start at 4 p.m., and track events begin at 4:45 p.m. The top four in each event advance to sectional competition Thursday, May 23 at Verona.
The state meet is June 1-2 at UW-La Crosse.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
