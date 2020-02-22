Tomah boys bounce back to rout Aquinas

It was like the Onalaska game never happened.
The Tomah High School boys basketball team brushed itself off after its blowout loss to Onalaska by hammering La Crosse Aquinas in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball contest at Feb. 18 at Aquinas High School.
Tomah improved to 15-4 overall and 7-3 in the MVC. The Timberwolves have won seven of their last eight contests with the only loss a 75-23 home setback against Onalaska, the top-ranked team in Division 2.
The Timberwolves wasted no time shaking off the Onalaska drubbing. They ran off to a 37-21 halftime lead and never let Aquinas within single digits in the second half.
Tomah got double-digit points from Isaiah Nick (14) and Dustin Derousseau (12). Ten different players scored or got a rebound.
Kade Gnewikow and Carson Lindauer shared high-rebounding honors with seven, and Nick dished off six assists.
The Timberwolves were 14 of 18 from the foul line and outrebounded the Blugolds 37-24. Tomah committed just nine turnovers.
Quinn Miskowski had 18 points to lead the Blugolds, who fell to 6-13 (1-9). Aquinas, which had five players score, had no one else in double figures.
The Timberwolves close out the regular season with a trip to La Crosse Logan Thursday, Feb. 27. The varsity reserve contest is 5:45 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.
TOMAH 70 LA CROSSE AQUNAS 43
Tomah - Kd. Gnewikow 5, Lindauer 9, Derousseau 12, Gerke 6, Nick 14, Williams 7, Torkelson 7, Pierce 2, Ella 8.
La Crosse Aquinas - Skemp 7, Wilson 6, Miskowski 18, Flottmeyer 3, Savoldelli 9.
Three-point goals - Lindauer, Derousseau, Nick 2, Ella 2, Skemp 2, Wilson, Miskowski 2, Flottmeyer.
Tomah;37;33−70
Aquinas;21;22−43