The Tomah High School boys basketball team broke into the victory column with a 55-51 victory at West Salem Saturday.
The nonconference victory boosted Tomah's record to 1-3.
Tomah finished the first half with a 14-6 run to grab a 34-27 lead at intermission. A three-pointer to open the second half boosted Tomah's advantage to 37-27 before West Salem rallied to tie the contest. The Panthers, however, could never take the lead.
Charlie Ella led the Timberwolves with 18 points and was the only Tomah player to reach double figures.
Kade Gnewikow added seven points and led the Timberwolves in rebounds (eight), assists (four) and steals (three).
Tomah made eight of 20 three-point shots, and six different players converted from beyond the arc.
Tyler Marcou led West Salem with 18 points.
The Panthers were held to just 31 percent shooting from the field and went to the foul line just 10 times.
The Timberwolves open Mississippi Valley Conference play Friday, Dec. 21 with a trip to Sparta. Varsity tipoff is 7:15 p.m. and is the second half of a girls/boys "pack the gym" doubleheader at Sparta High School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 55 WEST SALEM 51
Tomah - Gnewikow 7, Adams 4, Lindauer 9, Torkelson 4, Derousseau 3, M. Gerke 6, Nick 4, Ella 18.
West Salem - LaJeunesse 12, Dunham 16, Hauser 3, Marcous 18.
Three-point goals - Gnewikow, Lindauer, Torkelson, Derousseau, M. Gerke 2, Ella 2.
Tomah;34;21−55
West Salem;27;24−51
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.