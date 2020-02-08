Tomah boys claim road victories at Sparta, Holmen

It was an impressive week of Mississippi Valley Conference road work for the Tomah High School boys basketball team.
The Timberwolves posted a 54-44 victory at arch-rival Sparta and pulled out a 68-57 overtime victory Thursday at Holmen.
Tomah improved to 13-3 and 6-2 in the MVC.
The Timberwolves overcame poor shooting to grind out a victory at Sparta. Tomah made just three of 16 3-point attempts, and the errant shooting made it difficult for the Timberwolves to push the pace.
"They packed it in with two different zones, and we weren't able to make enough shots to get into our pressure stuff," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said.
Plueger said the game was won on the defensive end.
"Just like the past few games, our defense has been top-notch," Plueger said.
Foul shooting also played a big role in the victory. Tomah was 21 of 27 from the stripe.
Carson Lindauer and Dustin Derousseau shared high-scoring honors for Tomah with 12 points.
Lindauer led the Timberwolves in assists with four, and Charlie Ella was the leading rebounder with six.
Brian Sanchez led the Spartans with 11 points.
At Holmen, Derousseau made a basket with four seconds remaining to force overtime. Tomah then won the opening tip of the overtime and scored a quick basket, which triggered a 7-0 run to start the extra period.
Lindauer scored a game-high 22 points. Tomah also received double-digit points from Ella (11 points), Tyler Torkelson (11) and Kade Gnewikow (10).
Ben Olson and Cameron Weber led the Vikings with 15 and 13 points.
Holmen fell to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the MVC.
Tomah closes out the home portion of its schedule this week with home contests against West Salem Tuesday and Onalaska Friday. The Timberwolves' final three regular-season contests are on the road.
TOMAH 54 SPARTA 44
Tomah - Gnewikow 6, Lindauer 12, Derousseau 12, Gerke 2, Nick 5, Williams 2, Torkelson 1, Pierce 6, Ella 8.
Sparta - Sanchez 11, McPherson 5, Bender 7, Stuessel 5, Wisniewski 7, Erickson 9.
Tomah;28;26−54
Sparta;18;26-44