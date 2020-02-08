Tomah boys claim road victories at Sparta, Holmen

It was an impressive week of Mississippi Valley Conference road work for the Tomah High School boys basketball team.

The Timberwolves posted a 54-44 victory at arch-rival Sparta and pulled out a 68-57 overtime victory Thursday at Holmen.

Tomah improved to 13-3 and 6-2 in the MVC.

The Timberwolves overcame poor shooting to grind out a victory at Sparta. Tomah made just three of 16 3-point attempts, and the errant shooting made it difficult for the Timberwolves to push the pace.

"They packed it in with two different zones, and we weren't able to make enough shots to get into our pressure stuff," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said.

Plueger said the game was won on the defensive end.

"Just like the past few games, our defense has been top-notch," Plueger said.

Foul shooting also played a big role in the victory. Tomah was 21 of 27 from the stripe.

Carson Lindauer and Dustin Derousseau shared high-scoring honors for Tomah with 12 points.

Lindauer led the Timberwolves in assists with four, and Charlie Ella was the leading rebounder with six.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}