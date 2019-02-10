The Tomah High School boys basketball team headed west last week and came up empty.
The Timberwolves dropped a 78-73 decision at Holmen and lost 74-49 at Onalaska Friday.
The two Mississippi Valley Conference setbacks left the Timberwolves with 5-11 overall record and 1-7 mark in the MVC.
Tomah took an early 12-5 lead at Holmen, but the Vikings assumed the lead late in the first half and held a six-point lead at intermission. Holmen led the entire second half.
Sophomores Kade Gnewikow and Carson Lindauer shared high-scoring honors for Tomah with 14 points each. Gnewikow was Tomah's leading rebounder with eight and made seven of eight foul shots.
Holmen's Jimmy Gillespie led all scorers with 23 points on nine-of-13 shooting from the field.
Holmen was a blistering 65 percent from 3-point range, and the two teams combined to make 23 3-pointers.
Isaiah Nick and Tyler Torkelson were Tomah's leading scorers at Onalaska with nine points each. Johnathan Flanagan led Onalaska with 17.
Tomah returns to action with a trip to La Crosse Logan Monday, Feb. 11. The next home contest is Friday, Feb. 15 against La Crosse Central.
HOLMEN 78 TOMAH 73
Tomah - Gnewikow 14, Lindauer 14, Torkelson 12, Derousseau 8, M. Gerke 9, Nick 9, Ella 7.
Holmen - Gillespie 23, Clement 9, Wall 5, Troyanek 6, Weber 7, Koelbl 6, Phillips 14, Grass 3, Olson 5.
Three-point goals - Gnewikow, Lindauer 3, Torkelson 2, Derousseau 2, M. Gerke, Ella, Gillespie 5, Clements, Wall, Troyanek 2,, Koelbl, Phillips 2.
Tomah;37;36−73
Holmen;43;35−78
