The Tomah High School boys basketball team got off to a slow start Tuesday and lost a 66-50 decision at Wisconsin Rapids in a nonconference matchup.
The Timberwolves fell behind 23-8 midway through the first half. They played even with the Red Raiders after that and rallied to cut the gap to under double digits on several occasions in the second half before Wisconsin Rapids regained control late in the contest.
Tomah got a strong effort from freshman guard Dusty Derousseau, who led the Timberwolves with 16 points. He made five of 10 3-point attempts.
Kade Gnewikow had four assists and was Tomah’s top rebounder with five.
Wisconsin Rapids shot 50 percent from the field and made 14 of 21 free throws.
Tomah’s record fell to 0-3.
The Timberwolves get 11 days off before traveling to West Salem for a nonconference game Saturday, Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m.
The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Friday, Dec. 21 at Sparta starting at 7:15 p.m. It’s the second game of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 66 TOMAH 50
Tomah—Gnewikow 6, Lindauer 8, Torkelson 2, Nick 7, Derousseau 16, J. Gerke 2, Ella 9.
Wisconsin Rapids—Pelot 3, Krommenakker 20, Pulchinski 6, Lisitza 21, Tammen 3, Schooley 13.
Three-point goals—Lindauer, Nick, Derousseau 5, Ella, Pelot, Krommenakker 3, Lisitza 2.
Tomah;19;31−50
Wis Rapids;31;35−66
