LA CROSSE — Another track meet, another chunk off the school record.
Tomah High School’s boys 400-meter relay team circled the track in 42.9 seconds and ran the 14th fastest time Friday at the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field meet in La Crosse Friday.
The effort from Logan Rego, Baily Hyatt, Billy Kalland and Jalen Figgins didn’t get the Timberwolves to the finals, but it marked the third time this season the quartet lowered the school record, that stared the season at 44.1 seconds. They set the school record at Sparta May 16 and lowered it to 43.43 seconds at the sectional.
“They ran as good of a race today as they could have,” Tomah coach Jon Heesch said. “They gave themselves a chance. They knew that they would have to run low 43 or sub-43 to be close, and that is what they did.”
Tomah entered the event seeded 17th.
“To improve on their seed place by three positions was huge,” Heesch said.
The Timberwolves missed qualifying for the finals by just .16 seconds. Heesch said “it was very electric in the stadium” and that his runners fed off that.
“I think just the whole atmosphere helped them to really run their best race of the year,” Heesch said. “The weather was nice and warm, which is what the sprinters want. All in all, they knew they had run this race before; it just so happened that thousands of people were watching them this time around.
Racine Horlick won Saturday’s finals in 42.15 seconds.
Rego is the only senior on the team, and Heesch said “he will be tough to replace because he starts out of the blocks and runs the curves so well.” However, Heesch looks forward to coaching a talented and experienced group of sprinters next season, including the two alternates in the 400 relay, junior Nate Spears and freshman Carter Habelman.
“They will use this race this year as motivation and ammunition for next year and be just as hungry to get back and make it to finals,” Heesch said. “Big things are coming as far as Tomah track and field is concerned. I am very excited for the future.”
