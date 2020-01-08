Tomah boys overwhelm Portage

Coming off its first win of the season on Friday night in Baraboo, the Portage High School boys basketball team was looking to make it two in a row.

The Warriors showed signs of giving Tomah a good game in the first half, but some miscues allowed the Timberwolves to turn a four-point lead into a 13-point advantage in a three-minute stretch midway through the half. That run proved to be too much to overcome for Portage, as Tomah left town with a 75-44 non-conference victory Tuesday.

Portage (1-8) was trailing 18-14 after senior Brett Walker, who led Portage with 13 points, drilled a 3-pointer from atop the key with just over 12 minutes left in the first half. Portage never led in the game but appeared to be in position to make a run after Walker’s second 3-pointer of the game.

Only it was Tomah (7-1) that went on the run. The Timberwolves answered with a 10-0 spurt, which started with a reverse layup by junior Brett Pierce and ended when Pierce drilled a 3-pointer and junior Carson Lindauer scored on a layup that made it 27-14 with 8:05 to play in the half.

Portage coach Darrin Berger said Tomah took advantage of any miscue his team made in the first half.