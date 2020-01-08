Tomah boys overwhelm Portage

Coming off its first win of the season on Friday night in Baraboo, the Portage High School boys basketball team was looking to make it two in a row.
The Warriors showed signs of giving Tomah a good game in the first half, but some miscues allowed the Timberwolves to turn a four-point lead into a 13-point advantage in a three-minute stretch midway through the half. That run proved to be too much to overcome for Portage, as Tomah left town with a 75-44 non-conference victory Tuesday.
Portage (1-8) was trailing 18-14 after senior Brett Walker, who led Portage with 13 points, drilled a 3-pointer from atop the key with just over 12 minutes left in the first half. Portage never led in the game but appeared to be in position to make a run after Walker’s second 3-pointer of the game.
Only it was Tomah (7-1) that went on the run. The Timberwolves answered with a 10-0 spurt, which started with a reverse layup by junior Brett Pierce and ended when Pierce drilled a 3-pointer and junior Carson Lindauer scored on a layup that made it 27-14 with 8:05 to play in the half.
Portage coach Darrin Berger said Tomah took advantage of any miscue his team made in the first half.
“I thought in the first half we had some spurts and some chances there. I thought turnovers really cost us in the first half, and getting beat on cuts and giving them a few second chances,” Berger said. “It was kind of three different things, where if we are a little bit better at each of them, rather than being down 15 at half, maybe we’re in a ball game still.”
Portage trailed 40-25 at the half, but any hopes of getting back in the game were squashed shortly after the second half started. The Timberwolves started the half with two quick buckets from sophomore Dustin Derousseau, with the second coming off a steal that led to a breakaway dunk that made it 44-25 and had the Warriors calling a quick timeout to regroup.
Tomah’s lead only got bigger the rest of the way.
Berger said his team played hard in the second half but couldn’t find a way to slow the Timberwolves, who won their fourth straight contest.
“They’re a good team, and we knew they could really score the ball,” Berger said. “We let them get going too much offensively. In a game that pushes up into the 70s or more is not where we’re going to be successful.”
Derousseau led the Tomah offense with 12 points.
Tomah got another strong effort from its bench. Lindauer scored 11 points, Zander Williams scored a career-high 10.
The Timberwolves made 17 of 25 foul shots.
Tomah boosted its overall record to 7-1.
The Timberwolves return to Mississippi Valley Conference action Friday, Jan. 10 with a 7:15 p.m. contest at home vs. Holmen. Four of Tomah's next five contests are at home.
TOMAH 75 PORTAGE 44
Tomah;40;35—75
Portage;25;19—44
TOMAH - Kd. Gnewikow 5, Lindauer 11, Derousseau 12, Gerke 6, Nick 7, Williams 10; Torkelson 7, Pierce 5, Ella 12.
PORTAGE — Walker 13, Roberts 7, Thomson 1, Paul 7, Miles 5, Breunig 6, Sheppard 5.
Three-point goals: Lindauer, Derousseau, Torkelson , Pierce, Walker 2, Paul, Sheppard.