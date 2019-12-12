You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah boys rout Wisconsin Rapids
0 comments

Tomah boys rout Wisconsin Rapids

{{featured_button_text}}

All five Tomah starters reached double figures as the Timberwolves blew out Wisconsin Rapids 86-58 in a nonconference high school boys basketball contest Tuesday at Tomah High School.

The Timberwolves boosted their record to 3-0.

Tomah used a balanced attack to outscore the Raiders 45-26 after halftime. The Timberwolves shot 29 of 57 from the field and made 19 of 24 foul shots.

Dustin Derousseau led Tomah's scoring attack with 17 points and led the Timberwolves in assists with four.

Carson Lindauer added 15 points and was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine.

Isaiah Nick, who didn't score in Tomah's Dec. 6 victory over Black River Falls, scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Kade Gnewikow and Charlie Ella both scored 11.

The contest marked the return of senior Tyler Torkelson, a returning starter who missed the first two games this season with an ankle injury. He didn't score but had two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

Jalen Figgins, who also started the year on the injured list, saw his first action of the season.

Tomah returns to action Saturday, Dec. 14 with a contest at Mauston starting at 6 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

TOMAH 86 WISCONSIN RAPIDS 58

Wisconsin Rapids - Pelot 3, Krommenakker 5, Flory 17, Lisitza 22, Thome 2, Schooley 9.

Tomah - Gnewikow 11, Lindauer 15, Derousseau 17, Gerke 8, Nick 14, Williams 3, Pierce 7, Ella 11.

Three-point goals - Pelot, Krommenakker, Flory 2, Lisitza 4, Lindauer 3, Derousseau 2, Nick 2, Ella 2.

Wis Rapids;32;26−58

Tomah;41;45−86

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News