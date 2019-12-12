Tomah boys rout Wisconsin Rapids

All five Tomah starters reached double figures as the Timberwolves blew out Wisconsin Rapids 86-58 in a nonconference high school boys basketball contest Tuesday at Tomah High School.

The Timberwolves boosted their record to 3-0.

Tomah used a balanced attack to outscore the Raiders 45-26 after halftime. The Timberwolves shot 29 of 57 from the field and made 19 of 24 foul shots.

Dustin Derousseau led Tomah's scoring attack with 17 points and led the Timberwolves in assists with four.

Carson Lindauer added 15 points and was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine.

Isaiah Nick, who didn't score in Tomah's Dec. 6 victory over Black River Falls, scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Kade Gnewikow and Charlie Ella both scored 11.

The contest marked the return of senior Tyler Torkelson, a returning starter who missed the first two games this season with an ankle injury. He didn't score but had two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

Jalen Figgins, who also started the year on the injured list, saw his first action of the season.