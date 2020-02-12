Tomah boys start fast to defeat West Salem

An already deep Tomah High School boys basketball team is now even deeper.

Jalen Figgins got his first significant playing time Tuesday as the Timberwolves defeated West Salem 73-57 in a nonconference contest at Tomah High School.

Coach Brad Plueger is already using a genuine nine-man rotation and was happy for the return of Figgins, a senior letterwinner who has spent most of the season injured. Figgins scored four points during an extended rotation in the second half.

“We are 10 deep,” Plueger said. “Our guys do a good job of practice and competing all the time.”

The Timberwolves moved out to a 35-21 halftime lead behind 12 first half points from Carson Lindauer. Plueger said the ball movement was crisp and purposeful in the first half.

“We just kept attacking and not falling in love with the (3-pointer),” Plueger said.

The two teams traded baskets after halftime with Tomah’s largest lead reaching 61-39. He said there were occasional defensive rebounding lapses after halftime and too many turnovers in transition.