Tomah boys start fast to defeat West Salem

An already deep Tomah High School boys basketball team is now even deeper.
Jalen Figgins got his first significant playing time Tuesday as the Timberwolves defeated West Salem 73-57 in a nonconference contest at Tomah High School.
Coach Brad Plueger is already using a genuine nine-man rotation and was happy for the return of Figgins, a senior letterwinner who has spent most of the season injured. Figgins scored four points during an extended rotation in the second half.
“We are 10 deep,” Plueger said. “Our guys do a good job of practice and competing all the time.”
The Timberwolves moved out to a 35-21 halftime lead behind 12 first half points from Carson Lindauer. Plueger said the ball movement was crisp and purposeful in the first half.
“We just kept attacking and not falling in love with the (3-pointer),” Plueger said.
The two teams traded baskets after halftime with Tomah’s largest lead reaching 61-39. He said there were occasional defensive rebounding lapses after halftime and too many turnovers in transition.
All 10 Tomah players who saw the floor scored. Lindauer led the Timberwolves with 16 points, while Dustin Derousseau had 15, along with three assists and three steals.
Charlie Ella was Tomah’s top rebounder with eight.
Justin Gerke came off the bench to score seven points without missing a shot. He was three-for-three from the field and made his only free throw attempt. He also had two assists.
The Timberwolves improved their overall record to 14-3.
Next for the Timberwolves is top-ranked Division 2 power Onalaska. Plueger is hoping for a more competitive contest than the 88-53 loss at Onalaska Jan. 14.
“We have to hit our shots,” Plueger said. “If you’re going to beat the number-one teams in the state, you have to take quality shots and knock them down when they’re there.”
TOMAH 68 HOLMEN 57 (Box score from Feb. 6)
Tomah—Kd. Gnewikow 10, Lindauer 22, Derousseau 8, Nick 2, Torkelson 11, Pierce 4, Ella 11.
Holmen—Nesseth 3, Hemker 9, Wall 6, Weber 13, Conley 2, Hammon 11, Olson 13.
Three-point goals—Kd. Gnewikow Lindauer 4, Torkelson, Ella, Hemker, Weber.
Tomah 20 32 16 — 68
Holmen 18 34 05 − 57
TOMAH 73 WEST SALEM 57
West Salem—Scallon 3, Breitung 3, Hehli 7, Hauser 20, Mooney 1, D. Lattos 10, P. Lattos Koepnick 4, McConkey 7.
Tomah—Kd. Gnewikow 6, Lindauer 16, Derousseau 15, Gerke 7, Figgins 4, Nick 8, Williams 2, Torkelson 7, Pierce 3, Ella 5.
Three-point goals—Scallon, Breitung, Hauser 2, Lindauer 3, Derousseau 2, Gerke, Torkelson, Pierce, Ella.
West Salem 21 36 − 57
Tomah 35 38 − 73