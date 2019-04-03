Tomah High School boys track and field coach Jon Heesch likes having all his bases covered.
He believes his 2019 squad fits that description.
"Our top line in every event is strong," Heesch said. "We have someone who can compete in the top spot in every meet."
That's good news for a Tomah team looking to move up in a hyper-competitive Mississippi Valley Conference. Last year's team finished sixth in the MVC but was just 13.5 points out of fourth place. Heesch anticipates having a 2019 team that will score more points in more events.
"We would like to improve on last year's (MVC) finish, and I think we definitely can," said Heesch.
The Timberwolves have talent that's evenly distributed with sprints and distances offering the most depth.
The distance crew, which led Tomah to its highest-ever boys cross country finish last fall, returns three-fourths of the team that won the 3,200-meter relay at last season's MVC meet. The leader of the group, Trevin Nelson, graduated, but relay teammates Eric Tollefson and Roland Hockstedler (juniors) and Coy Nelson (sophomore) return.
Also back is junior Eugene Peterson, a sectional qualifier in the 3,200-meter run. He'll be joined by juniors Caleb Lenning and Matthew Holtz, both key members of the varsity cross country squad.
In the jumps/sprints, the Timberwolves return promising sophomore Baily Hyatt, who was third in the long jump at the sectional and was a consistent points scorer as a sprinter. Senior Dalton Blihovde returns after finishing sixth in the high jump at the MVC meet.
In the throws, the Timberwolves must find replacements for graduated seniors Derek Millard and Shawn Franklin. Millard was Tomah's lone representative at last year's state meet. Heesch said seniors Rhett Wilson and Cahill Arity are the ones expected "to take the baton from Derek." Arity was seventh in the discus at the MVC meet.
The rest of the squad includes:
Seniors - Spencer Gadbois, throws; Joshua Holness, throws; Logan Rego, sprints/high jump; Noah Sheldon, sprints; Hunter Storkel, sprints; Micah Winchell, hurdles; Mercede Ziems, throws.
Juniors - Nathaniel Boulton, pole vault; Jason Burch, throws; Dawson Cruz, sprints; Jalen Figgins, sprints; Elijah Klema, throws; Austin Lyden, distance; Zachary Mountain, sprints; Phillip Parks, throws; Connor Perry, sprints; Jesse Smith, sprints; Nathaniel Spears, sprints/jumps.
Sophomores - Jude Begay, distance; Weston Boettcher, distance; Sean Gadbois, sprints; Thorvald Lass, distance; Brandon Lueck, sprints/hurdles; Ethan McClurg, sprints/high jump; Case McIntosh, throws; Evan Westpfahl, throws; Brandon Winfield, sprints.
Freshmen - Jaden Brown, sprints; Hunter Clark, throws; Jackson Dawley; distance/high jump; Carter Habelman, sprints; Bill Kalland, sprints; Zachary Linn, sprints; Calvin Mitch, throws; Varik Preuss, throws; Connor Sharpe, throws; Ahden St. Germaine, sprints; Osiris Welch, sprints; Calvin Zeps, distance.
Heesch said many on the roster are new to the program. That, combined with a large group of young sprinters, should leave room for improvement as the season progresses.
"I know it's a cliche, but it's true − we want to get better every meet," he said. "I would like to send 10 to the sectional and a send a qualifier to state every year."
Heesch is happy to add a pair of assistant coaches for 2019, including long-time Tomah head girls head coach Bruce Luebke.
"It's good to be around him and all that knowledge," Heesch said.
Also joining is program is Jared Sasada, who was a head track coach at Rice Lake.
"Having (Sasada) is awesome," Heesch said. "The kids relate very well to him."
Both assistants will work with both the boys and girls. Heesch and head coach girls coach Jessa Von Haden function as "co-coaches" working with the boys and girls during practices and meets.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reaches at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Results from 2018 MVC meet
Logan;166
Central;161.5
Holmen;128
Aquinas;74
Onalaska;62
Tomah;60.5
Sparta;44
