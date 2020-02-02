Tomah boys win third straight at Adams-Friendship

Twenty-six field goals, 19 assists.

It’s the kind of statistic that boys basketball coaches appreciate.

The Timberwolves put together a sterling basket-to-assist ratio while overwhelming Adams-Friendship 73-34 in a nonconference high school boys basketball contest at Adams Jan. 28.

It was Tomah’s third straight victory, and the Timberwolves boosted their overall record to 12-3.

The Timberwolves scored 20 points off turnovers, which Tomah coach Brad Plueger said played a big role in the 19 assists.

“Getting out and running allows for a lot of assists when you get two-on-one and three-on-two,” Plueger said.

The Timberwolves again had balanced scoring. Four players reached double figures led by Carson Lindauer, who scored 17 points on five-of-nine 3-point shooting.

Dylan Derousseau had 12 points and six assists.

Brett Pierce came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points. He also had three steals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Torkelson was Tomah’s leading rebounder with six.