Tomah boys win third straight at Adams-Friendship

Twenty-six field goals, 19 assists.
It’s the kind of statistic that boys basketball coaches appreciate.
The Timberwolves put together a sterling basket-to-assist ratio while overwhelming Adams-Friendship 73-34 in a nonconference high school boys basketball contest at Adams Jan. 28.
It was Tomah’s third straight victory, and the Timberwolves boosted their overall record to 12-3.
The Timberwolves scored 20 points off turnovers, which Tomah coach Brad Plueger said played a big role in the 19 assists.
“Getting out and running allows for a lot of assists when you get two-on-one and three-on-two,” Plueger said.
The Timberwolves again had balanced scoring. Four players reached double figures led by Carson Lindauer, who scored 17 points on five-of-nine 3-point shooting.
Dylan Derousseau had 12 points and six assists.
Brett Pierce came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points. He also had three steals.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler Torkelson was Tomah’s leading rebounder with six.
Plueger said his team has bounced back nicely from back-to-back tough outings against Onalaska and La Crosse Central.
“You want to keep growing as a program and as a team,” Plueger said. “You can really see that on the defensive side ... making teams play faster and getting the pace of play to where we want to be.”
The Timberwolves return to Mississippi Valley Conference action Tuesday, Feb. 4 with a contest at Sparta.
TOMAH 73 ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 34
Tomah—Kd. Gnewikow 5, Lindauer 17, Derousseau 12, Gerke 2, Nick 5, Torkelson 6, Pierce 11, Ella 15.
Adams-Friendship—Wahlen 3, Lang 9, Jossart 9, LaMong 2, Quinnell 3, Roseberry 2, Hamilton 6.
Three-point goals—Kd. Gnewikow, Lindauer 5, Derousseau, Torkelson, Pierce, Ella 2, Wahlen, Lang, Jossart, Quinnell.
Tomah 42 31−73
Adams 23 11−34