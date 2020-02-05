You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah dance team competes at state
0 comments

Tomah dance team competes at state

{{featured_button_text}}
Performers at state

The Tomah dance team performed two routines at the state meet in La Crosse Saturday.

 Steve Rundio

The Tomah High School dance team came close to earning trophies at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches state meet Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

Tomah took seventh place in pom. The team was a half-point away from sixth place and eight points shy of fifth.

Tomah also claimed 10th place in jazz out of 13 squads.

Ellie Eswein, a Tomah senior, made the All-State team for the third season in a row.

"This team has exceeded themselves this season," Tomah coach Sue Brown said. "They did an awesome job in jazz but came back and did an outstanding job in pom. Such amazing talent on this team."

Tomah qualified for state by winning a Regional championship in pom and finishing third at Regional in jazz.

The girls will present their annual dance showcase Monday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Tomah High School, where they will perform all their routines from the 2019-20 season.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

'

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News