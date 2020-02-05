Tomah dance team competes at state

The Tomah High School dance team came close to earning trophies at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches state meet Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

Tomah took seventh place in pom. The team was a half-point away from sixth place and eight points shy of fifth.

Tomah also claimed 10th place in jazz out of 13 squads.

Ellie Eswein, a Tomah senior, made the All-State team for the third season in a row.

"This team has exceeded themselves this season," Tomah coach Sue Brown said. "They did an awesome job in jazz but came back and did an outstanding job in pom. Such amazing talent on this team."

Tomah qualified for state by winning a Regional championship in pom and finishing third at Regional in jazz.

The girls will present their annual dance showcase Monday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Tomah High School, where they will perform all their routines from the 2019-20 season.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

