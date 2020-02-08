Tomah girls continue to turn corner

The Tomah High School girls basketball team has turned a corner, even if the result was a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference losses last week.

The Timberwolves traveled to Sparta Tuesday and lost 52-47 before returning home Friday and dropping a 49-26 decision to Holmen. The results continued a stretch of better play that began in the second half of a comeback victory over Eau Claire Regis Jan. 30. The Timberwolves played Sparta and Holmen earlier in the season and were far more competitive in the rematches.

Tomah jumped off to an 8-1 advantage at Sparta and led for most of the first half until the Spartans took a 26-25 lead at intermission. Sparta started strong in the second half and stretched the lead to 51-33 before the Timberwolves rallied late.

Emily Powell had a breakthrough game for Tomah. She scored 19 points on five-of-seven shooting from 3-point range. She played 25 minutes with no turnovers.

Lauren Noth was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine.

Shani Tiber had nine points and six rebounds, while Alexis Spiers had nine points and three assists.

Callie Ziebell led the Spartans with 18 points and 15 rebounds.