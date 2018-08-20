Only seven girls are out for the Tomah High School girls cross country team this season. However, coach Jon Heesch hopes ability and experience will overcome the lack of depth.
Tomah's top four runners return from last season's team that posted its highest finish at a Mississippi Valley Conference meet since 2001. While Heesch would like a bigger roster, he's happy with the returning talent.
"Our numbers are down a little, but having one through four back is invaluable," he said.
The team will be led by sophomore Hannah Wilcox-Borg, a first-team all-conference MVC runner. She was third at the MVC meet and came within three seconds of qualifying for the state meet with her 11th-place finish at the sectional.
"Hannah is something special," Heesch said. "She has gotten a taste of that competition, and it's making her push herself harder. She's going to be fighting to win every race."
Tomah's other returnees are junior Brielle Harmel and sophomores Brooke Lucka and Brooke Bakken.
"That's a solid group behind Hannah," Heesch said. "One through four, we're really solid."
Harmel is a two-year letterwinner, and Heesch said she's emerging as a team leader.
"Brielle will more or less be our leader," Heesch said. "She's our oldest returning runner."
The other three will compete on the varsity squad even though they're running varsity for the first time. Junior Reyna Herold has track and field experience, and freshman Joy Hilson ran for the middle school. Sophomore Jenna Hausman, who lettered in hockey last winter, rounds out the roster.
Heesch welcomes anyone else who would like to try the sport.
"We're not in the business of turning anyone away," he said.
Last year's assistant coach, Phil Johnson, will coach the middle school program. To replace Johnson, Heesch has tapped his wife, Chelsie Heesch.
"It's going to benefit the program to have a female coach for the girls," Jon Heesch said. "I would argue she knows the ins and outs of running more than I do."
There weren't many seniors at the top of last year's MVC meet, where freshmen took five of the first six places, seven of the first 10 and nine of the first 14. Three of the freshmen are Onalaska triplets Kora, Lydia and Amalia Malachek.
"Onalaska is the favorite, but we shape up pretty well," Heesch said. "They were excited when they beat Sparta in conference. They're hungry to finish even higher."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS COUNTRY
Results from 2017 meet
Onalaska;26
Central;64
Logan;92
Aquinas;101
Holmen;136
Tomah;136
Sparta;195
