Tomah girls dedicated to the art of dance

Sue Brown and Michelle Eswein describe a group of athletes dedicated to the art form of dance.

“A lot of them do dance outside of school, and those who don’t dance outside of school are driven to do better,” Eswein said. “They all have high expectations of themselves. They push themselves and each other.”

Brown and Eswein have high hopes for this year’s Tomah High School dance team, which launched its season Saturday with a meet in Ashwaubenon. Brown is the head coach, and Eswein is the assistant, and the team get choreography help from Tomah dance alumnus Heather Storbeck.

The Timberwolves are seeking to return to the state meet and qualify in two routines. Tomah qualified its pom routine last season, and the dancers want to add their jazz routine to the list.

Brown said the jazz routine looks good so far.

“It’s upbeat and fast,” Brown said. “We played it (Dec. 3) at the (basketball) game, and the crowd really enjoyed it.”

The Timberwolves will also test out a hip hop routine during a Dec. 14 meet at River Falls.

