Tomah girls dedicated to the art of dance

Sue Brown and Michelle Eswein describe a group of athletes dedicated to the art form of dance.
“A lot of them do dance outside of school, and those who don’t dance outside of school are driven to do better,” Eswein said. “They all have high expectations of themselves. They push themselves and each other.”
Brown and Eswein have high hopes for this year’s Tomah High School dance team, which launched its season Saturday with a meet in Ashwaubenon. Brown is the head coach, and Eswein is the assistant, and the team get choreography help from Tomah dance alumnus Heather Storbeck.
The Timberwolves are seeking to return to the state meet and qualify in two routines. Tomah qualified its pom routine last season, and the dancers want to add their jazz routine to the list.
Brown said the jazz routine looks good so far.
“It’s upbeat and fast,” Brown said. “We played it (Dec. 3) at the (basketball) game, and the crowd really enjoyed it.”
The Timberwolves will also test out a hip hop routine during a Dec. 14 meet at River Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Seniors comprise nearly half of the team. The coaches describe the class − Tricia Battista, Ellie Eswein, Destinee Perry, Charli Schueler and Natalie Zeps − as an ambitious group of students, both on and off the dance floor.
“They’re active in a lot of stuff − not just dance team,” Michelle Eswein said.
The rest of the roster includes:
- Juniors—Tevy McKee, Paige Sheldon.
- Sophomore—Grace Rezin.
- Freshmen—Addi Berry, Trinity Brach, Halle Rezin, Sydney Wedemeier.
The mangers are senior Morgan Campbell and sophomore Orianna Willwock.
“It’s a very talented group this year,” Michelle Eswein said. “We feel we’re much more ahead in technique than we’ve been in the past, and we’re ahead in our competition routine.”
The state meet returns to the La Crosse Center Saturday, Feb. 1.
In addition to performing at Tomah High School sporting events, the team will host its annual dance showcase at Tomah High School Feb. 24.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.