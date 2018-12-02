The starting lineup for the Tomah High School girls basketball team spent most of the second half on the bench, and it wasn't because they didn't play well.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden utilized a mismatch to give his bench much-needed playing time in a 55-15 victory over the Golden Eagles in a nonconference basketball matchup Friday at Tomah High School.
Except for sharper 3-point shooting, ToVon Haden couldn't have asked for anything more from a starting lineup that took care of business against an over-matched opponent and bequeathed the bench 12 minutes of uninterrupted playing time after intermission.
"I thought we played good basketball," Von Haden said. "It was a good game for us to try some different things."
Tomah jumped out to a 24-2 lead and took a 36-9 advantage into intermission. After Lexi Spiers drilled a 3-pointer to put Tomah ahead 45-11 with 12:50 remaining, Von Haden cleared the bench and gave the starters the rest of the night off.
Tomah's Emily Powell hit a bucket with 8:58 left to boost the lead to 53-13 and trigger a continuous clock, much of which was gobbled up by fouls during the final eight minutes.
Emma Liek had a big first half and led the Timberwolves with 15 points. Madison Lindauer added 14 and made all four of her foul shots.
Eight different Tomah players scored.
The Timberwolves were six of eight from the foul line.
The Timberwolves improved their record to 4-0, while Mauston dropped to 0-3.
Tomah is moving ahead without senior guard Madisyn Brey, its second-leading scorer from last season. She injured her knee during the Nov. 20 victory over Osseo-Fairchild and it remains questionable whether she'll be able to return before the season ends.
Brey's absence means several players will be thrust into new roles.
"We've got some young girls who will have to handle pressure (defense)," Von Haden said. "Hopefully, they'll step up every day at practice and at games and get better."
The Timberwolves have a busy week ahead. They host Black River Falls Monday and Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday before hitting the road for their Mississippi Valley Conference opener Friday at La Crosse Central.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 55 MAUSTON 15
Mauston - Hammer 1, Barnier 1, Franek 4, Voss 2, Spraudling 7.
Tomah - Schwitchtenberg 4, Spiers 7, Lindauer 14, Whaley 4, Powell 4, Tiber 4, Plueger 3, Liek 15.
Three-point goals - Spiers, Plueger, Liek
Mauston;09;06−15
Tomah;36;19−55
