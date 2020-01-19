You are the owner of this article.
Tomah girls drop MVC contests

The Tomah High School girls basketball team hit the road and dropped a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference contests.

The Timberwolves lost a 64-24 decision at Holmen Jan. 10 and were defeated 63-23 by Onalaska Jan. 14.

A Jan. 17 home contest against La Crosse Aquinas was postponed to Feb. 11.

Tomah's record fell to 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the MVC.

The Timberwolves scored just seven points in the first half against Holmen. Alexis Spiers was Tomah's high scorer with nine points. Lauren Noth added seven points and was Tomah's leading rebounder with seven. Hope Carlson had two blocked shots.

Valiska Haley led Holmen with 15 points. The Vikings got 31 points off 32 Tomah turnovers.

Spiers was Tomah's leading scorer at Onalaska. She converted four of eight field goal attempts and made her only foul shot for nine points.

Ella Plueger added seven points and two assists, while Shani Tiber was Tomah's leading rebounder with seven.

Kenzie Miller's 16 points led the Hilltoppers, who shot 50 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves travel to La Crosse Central Jan. 21 and return home Jan. 24 to host La Crosse Logan in the first half of a varsity girls/boys doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

HOLMEN 64 TOMAH 24

Tomah - Martin 1, Spiers 9, Murray 3, Powell 2, Noth 7, Krause 2.

Holmen - NA.

Tomah 3-point goals - Spiers, Murray, Noth.

Tomah;07;17−24

Holmen;37;27−64

ONALASKA 63 TOMAH 23

Tomah - Lehnherr 1, Spiers 9, Plueger 7, Powell 3, Noth 1, Tiber 2.

Onalaska - Gamoke 9, L. Miller 6, K. Miller 16, Fielding 1, Arenz 10, E. Breidenbach 7, Smith 4, Garrity 2, Lerch 4, Dillard 2, Fenn 2.

Three-point goals - Plueger, Powell, Gamoke, K. Miller 3, Arenz 2, E. Breidenbach.

Tomah;15;08−23

Onalaska;46;17−63

