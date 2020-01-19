Tomah girls drop MVC contests

The Tomah High School girls basketball team hit the road and dropped a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference contests.

The Timberwolves lost a 64-24 decision at Holmen Jan. 10 and were defeated 63-23 by Onalaska Jan. 14.

A Jan. 17 home contest against La Crosse Aquinas was postponed to Feb. 11.

Tomah's record fell to 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the MVC.

The Timberwolves scored just seven points in the first half against Holmen. Alexis Spiers was Tomah's high scorer with nine points. Lauren Noth added seven points and was Tomah's leading rebounder with seven. Hope Carlson had two blocked shots.

Valiska Haley led Holmen with 15 points. The Vikings got 31 points off 32 Tomah turnovers.

Spiers was Tomah's leading scorer at Onalaska. She converted four of eight field goal attempts and made her only foul shot for nine points.

Ella Plueger added seven points and two assists, while Shani Tiber was Tomah's leading rebounder with seven.

Kenzie Miller's 16 points led the Hilltoppers, who shot 50 percent from the field.