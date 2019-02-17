The Tomah High School girls basketball team split its final two regular-season games of the season and will head into the WIAA Division 2 Regional with a 13-8 record.
The Timberwolves defeated La Crosse Logan 67-49 Feb. 11 at Logan High School and dropped a 90-45 decision Saturday at La Crosse Aquinas, the top-ranked team in Division 4.
The two Mississippi Valley Conference decisions left the Timberwolves with a 6-6 MVC record.
Tomah scored 40 first half points at Logan. Madison Lindauer led the Timberwolves with 27 points.
At Aquinas, Emma Liek led the Timberwolves with 18 points, followed by Lindauer with 14.
Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski led all scorers with 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field.
Tomah landed the number-four seed in the La Crosse Logan Sectional and earned a Friday, Feb. 22 home date against fifth-seeded New Richmond. Both teams earned byes into the regional semifinal.
New Richmond finished third in the Middle Border Conference with a 8-6 record. The Tigers posted a 14-8 overall mark, which includes victories over La Crosse Central and Sparta.
The winner advances to the regional final Saturday at the site of the higher remaining seed.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
