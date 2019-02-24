Madison Lindauer drained a 3-pointer with 9:39 left in the second half to give the Tomah Timberwolves a 37-30 lead.
It would be a long time before the Timberwolves scored again. They went nearly 8 ½ minutes without scoring a single point, and the drought proved costly in a 47-42 WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal girls basketball contest at Tomah High School Friday.
Tomah finished the season with a 13-9 record. New Richmond advanced to Saturday's regional final and lost to top-seeded Onalaska 54-43.
The Timberwolves could have used a second scoring option after building a lead in the second half. Lindauer accounted for 29 of Tomah's 42 points against a New Richmond team that made it tougher for her to find open shots as the second half progressed.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said his team played very good defense but couldn't produce enough firepower on the other end.
"When you keep a team in the 40s, you should be able to win those games," Von Haden said. "We just need to make a basket."
New Richmond built a seemingly secure 44-39 lead with 44 seconds left, but the Timberwolves got another life when Lindauer drained a 3-pointer and the Tigers turned the ball over five seconds later. However, the Timberwolves couldn't get the ball into Lindauer's hands and turned it over with 12 seconds remaining.
The Timberwolves had one more possession while trailing by three, but Alyssa Whaley was fouled inside the 3-point arc. She missed the first foul shot and intentionally missed the second. Jessica Hagman got the rebound and made two foul shots to finally seal the outcome.
Unlike many of their home contests this season, the Timberwolves got off to a good start Friday. A 3-pointer by Emma Liek and a pair of three-point plays by Liek and Lindauer staked the Timberwolves to an early 9-3 lead.
But there was already trouble on the horizon for the Timberwolves. Whaley and Abby Wagenson both picked up their second fouls less than 3 ½ minutes into the contest, and Liek would accumulate three fouls before halftime. The foul trouble allowed the Tigers to erase a 17-10 Tomah lead and head into intermission tied 20-20.
Lindauer's 29 points included four 3-pointers and nine-of-12 shooting from the foul line. She finished her career as the program's all-time leading scorer and had another contest in which she logged all 36 minutes.
"Maddie is trying so hard to do everything for us," Von Haden said. "She gives you everything she's got. The only time she didn't play was when we were way ahead or way behind."
It was the final game for seniors Lindauer, Liek, Wagenson and Ruth Schwichtenberg. The four, along with senior Madisyn Brey, who was injured in the second game of the season, produced Tomah's first back-to-back winning seasons in two decades. Von Haden said the program is "headed in the right direction."
"I'm very happy with the season we had," Von Haden said. "We're probably a 17-5 team if he have Madisyn Brey. It's bittersweet. The girls played hard."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
NEW RICHMOND 47 TOMAH 42
New Richmond -Kling 4, Ballard 1, Hagman 15, DeYoung 4, Miller 5, Feuerer 18
Tomah - Schwichtenberg 1, Lindauer 29, Whaley 3, Wagenson 3, Liek 6.
Three-point goals - Lindauer 4, Liek, Hagman.
New Richmond;20;27−47
Tomah;20;22−42
