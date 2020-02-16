Tomah girls gain something positive from Onalaska loss

The Tomah High School girls basketball team won the second half Friday.

Considering what happened in the first half, winning the last 18 minutes was very significant.

The Timberwolves emerged from a disastrous first half to come away with something important from a 66-31 loss to Onalaska Friday at Tomah High School. The Timberwolves were coming off a 93-15 loss to La Crosse Aquinas three nights earlier and needed something good to happen after trailing Onalaska 50-8 at halftime.

Tomah coach Mark Von Haden is taking a patient approach with a team that has no seniors.

"We've been saying all year that we need to keep getting better every game," Von Haden said. "We're doing good things. It's a long season, and it's a two-year process."

The Timberwolves were buried early by a relentless Onalaska press that wasn't called off until the Hilltoppers led 45-8 with 3:40 left in the first half. The Timberwolves outscored the Hilltoppers 23-16 in the second half against Onalaska's halfcourt defense.