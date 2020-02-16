Tomah girls gain something positive from Onalaska loss

The Tomah High School girls basketball team won the second half Friday.
Considering what happened in the first half, winning the last 18 minutes was very significant.
The Timberwolves emerged from a disastrous first half to come away with something important from a 66-31 loss to Onalaska Friday at Tomah High School. The Timberwolves were coming off a 93-15 loss to La Crosse Aquinas three nights earlier and needed something good to happen after trailing Onalaska 50-8 at halftime.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden is taking a patient approach with a team that has no seniors.
"We've been saying all year that we need to keep getting better every game," Von Haden said. "We're doing good things. It's a long season, and it's a two-year process."
The Timberwolves were buried early by a relentless Onalaska press that wasn't called off until the Hilltoppers led 45-8 with 3:40 left in the first half. The Timberwolves outscored the Hilltoppers 23-16 in the second half against Onalaska's halfcourt defense.
"We got some some better looks at the baskets and made some shots (in the second half)," Von Haden said. "That was big for us. We needed to prove we could score against teams like that. My goal was to get a shot every possession, and we got that."
Alexis Spiers led the Tomah offense with eight points. Emmalyn Brandvig, Ella Plueger and Katelyn Krause grabbed four rebounds each, and Plueger dished off three assists.
Eight different Tomah players scored in the second half. The Timberwolves made 11 of 16 foul shots.
Von Haden said his team is still on the learning curve.
"We see things a half-second too late," he said. "That's where we are right now. We're getting there."
The Timberwolves wrap up the regular season with road games at Eau Claire North Feb. 18 and La Crosse Aquinas Feb. 20.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 93 TOMAH 15
Aquinas - M. Donarski 18, B. Theusch 3, T. Theusch 19, K. Bahr 7, L. Donarksi 21, Weisbrod 5, S. Bahr 2, Becker 16, Cronk 2.
Tomah - Lehnherr 2, Spiers 2, Plueger 2, Noth 4, Tiber 4, Krause 1.
Three-point goals - M. Donarski 2, B. Theusch, T. Theusch 4, K. Bahr, L. Donarski.
Aquinas;58;35−93
Tomah;10;05−15
ONALASKA 66 TOMAH 31
Onalaska - Gamoke 11, L. Miller 6, K. Miller 12, Arenz 8, Breidenbach 101, Smith 8, Garrity 9, Fenn 2.
Tomah - Martin 2, Lehnherr 2, Brandvig 4, Spiers 8, Plueger 2, Powell 4, Noth 2, Tiber 3, Krause 4.
Three-point goals - Gamoke, Arenz, Breidenbach, Brandvig, Tiber.
Onalaska;50;16−66
Tomah;08;23−31