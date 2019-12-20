Tomah girls lose at La Crosse Logan

The Tomah High School girls basketball team played a good second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the first 18 minutes.

The Timberwolves fell behind 29-14 at halftime and dropped a 51-40 decision in a Mississippi Valley matchup Tuesday at La Crosse Logan.

Tomah fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the MVC.

Ella Plueger and Emily Powell both scored eight points to lead the Timberwolves' offense.

Plueger also led Tomah in rebounds (seven), assists (three) and steals (three).

Lauren Noth made four of six foul shots, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots.

Logan's Jenna Davis led all scorers with 17 points despite playing just 19 minutes due to foul trouble. She was eight of 11 from the field.

The Rangers snapped a 26-game MVC losing streak.

The Timberwolves will remain idle during the holiday break and return to action Jan. 3, when they host Sparta as part of a varsity girls/boys doubleheader at Tomah High School.

LA CROSSE LOGAN 51 TOMAH 40

Tomah - Martin 5, Lehnherr 3, Brandvig 2, Spiers 6, Plueger 8, Powell 8, Noth 4, Tiber 4.