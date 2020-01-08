You are the owner of this article.
Tomah girls lose at Wisconsin Rapids
Tomah's struggles on offense continued Tuesday in a 64-27 high school girls basketball setback at Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday.

The nonconference loss dropped Tomah's record to 2-6.

The Timberwolves shot just 24 percent from the field and missed all seven of their three-point attempts.

Shani Tiber was Tomah's leading scorer. She made two of five field goal attempts and three of five foul shots for seven points. She was also Tomah's leading rebounder with five.

Ella Plueger added six points for the Timberwolves.

Wisconsin Rapids shot 50 percent from the field and had three players reach double figures.

The Timberwolves return to Mississippi Valley Conference play Friday, Jan. 10 with a trip to Holmen. Their next home game is Friday, Jan. 17 vs. La Crosse Aquinas. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m. and is the first half of a varsity girls/boys doubleheader.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 64 TOMAH 27

Tomah - Lehnherr 3, Brandvig 3, Spiers 5, Carlson 2, Plueger 6, Noth 1, Tiber 7.

Wisconsin Rapids - A. Martin 10, Look 10, Bruns 8, Clary 9, Cour 4, Vechinski 10, King 8, Wagner 5.

Tomah;11;16−27

Wis Rapids;40;27−64

Three-point goals - Clary 3, King 2, Wagner.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

