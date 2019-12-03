Tomah girls lose to Stratford in overtime

The Tomah High School girls basketball team showed signs of life on offense Tuesday, but it wasn't quite enough.

The Timberwolves rallied in the second half before losing a 51-45 nonconference decision to Stratford in the Tomah High School gymnasium.

Tomah's record fell to 1-2.

The Timberwolves played their best 18 minutes of offense in the second half but went cold in the overtime period. Coach Mark Von Haden was encouraged by his team's effort.

"It was fun to watch them tonight," Von Haden said. "They gave everything they had."

The Timberwolves took an early 12-5 lead but scored just six points in the final 9:20 of the first half and trailed 27-18 at intermission.

Stratford extended its lead to 29-19 early in the second half before the Timberwolves rallied. Tomah used an 11-0 run, capped by Emily Powell's 3-point play, to take a 40-34 lead with 5:34 left.

The Timberwolves, however, didn't score a field goal for the remainder of regulation, and their only points in overtime came on a 3-pointer by Lauren Noth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ella Plueger led the Timberwolves with 15 points, while Alexis Spiers added 10.