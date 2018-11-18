The Tomah High School girls basketball team opened the season with an impressive 53-50 nonconference road victory Thursday at Menomonie.
Madison Lindauer provided the bulk of Tomah's scoring with 24 points, but she got help from multiple teammates whose production appeared elsewhere on the stat sheet.
"We got lots of contributions from every player tonight," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said.
Von Haden said it was a tight game from start to finish, which made Tomah's foul shooting a critical factor. The Timberwolves were 17 of 19 from the foul line. Lindauer made nine of 10 free throws, and four other players combined to make eight of nine.
Sophomore Lexi Spiers, who got her first extended varsity playing time, scored seven points.
Madisyn Brey scored just four points but was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine. She also had three steals.
Abby Wagenson added six points for the Timberwolves, and Ella Plueger had three steals.
Tomah shot just 30 percent from the field, which Von Haden chalked up to "early-season struggles." The Timberwolves made up for it on the defensive end by holding Menomonie's Kylie Mogen to seven-of-23 shooting from the field, including two-of-10 from 3-point range. Earlier this month, Mogen signed to play college basketball next season at Michigan Tech.
Menomonie is coming off a 14-11 season and a trip to the Sectional semifinals.
The Timberwolves make their home debut Tuesday, Nov. 20 with a nonconference matchup against Osseo-Fairchild. The junior varsity and varsity reserve games start at 5:45 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 53 MENOMONIE 50
Tomah - Schwitchtenberg 2, Spiers 7, Lindauer 24, Brey 4, Wagenson 6, Tiber 2, Plueger 3, Liek 5.
Menomonie - Steinmetz 2, Johnson 13, Mogen 19, Thornton 5, Chen 5, Haldeman 6.
Three-point goals - Spiers, Lindauer 3, Plueger, Liek, Johnson, Mogen 2, Thornton, Chen.
Tomah;29;24−53
Menomonie;29;21−50
