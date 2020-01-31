Tomah girls rally past Eau Claire Regis

Spiers executed another steal/layup combination to give Tomah its first lead of the half at 33-31, and Emily Powell converted a four-point play at the 4:10 mark for a 37-31 Tomah advantage.

It would be another four minutes before Tomah would score again. Regis scored the next six points and had possession in the backcourt with 10 seconds left and the score tied 37-37.

Regis never got the ball past midcourt. Plueger made a backcourt steal, missed a layup, got her own rebound and was clobbered on the put-back attempt with 2.7 seconds left.

Plueger missed the first foul shot but swished the second one. Regis tossed the ensuing in-bounds pass out of bounds, and the victory belonged to Tomah.

"We knew they had a short bench, and we wanted to find a way to wear them down," Von Haden said. "I'm proud of the way the they responded. We got just enough turnovers ... points weren't coming easily tonight."

The points off turnovers were necessary because the Timberwolves were struggling with their halfcourt offense. Tomah took an early 6-4 lead, but Spiers picked up her second foul a short time later, and the Timberwolves went scoreless for 8 ½ minutes during a 10-0 Regis run. Tomah trailed 23-14 at halftime.

Spiers led the offense with 14 points.