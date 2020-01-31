Tomah girls rally past Eau Claire Regis

The Tomah Timberwolves weren't scaring Eau Claire Regis with their halfcourt offense, so they terrorized Regis with maniacal trapping full-court defense.
Tomah relied on forcing turnovers to score most of its second half points − including Ella Plueger's game-winning foul shot with 2.7 seconds left − to defeat the Ramblers 38-37 in a nonconference high school girls basketball game at Tomah High School.
The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak.
"The girls knew this was a winnable game, and they fought hard to get this one tonight," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said.
The Timberwolves were facing a 29-18 deficit five minutes into the second half before Von Haden employed the nuclear option, which produced instant results. The trapping defense produced the following within a 46-second span:
- Plueger steal and layup, 12:04, 29-20.
- Alexis Spiers steal, layup, foul, made free throw, 11:34, 29-23.
- Lauren Noth steal, pass to Spiers, layup, 11:18, 29-25.
Tomah still trailed, but the contest had been transformed.
"The girls got after it, and Ella did a good job of making them throw the ball high," Von Haden said. "We then started getting tips, tips turned into the steals and steals turned into baskets."
Spiers executed another steal/layup combination to give Tomah its first lead of the half at 33-31, and Emily Powell converted a four-point play at the 4:10 mark for a 37-31 Tomah advantage.
It would be another four minutes before Tomah would score again. Regis scored the next six points and had possession in the backcourt with 10 seconds left and the score tied 37-37.
Regis never got the ball past midcourt. Plueger made a backcourt steal, missed a layup, got her own rebound and was clobbered on the put-back attempt with 2.7 seconds left.
Plueger missed the first foul shot but swished the second one. Regis tossed the ensuing in-bounds pass out of bounds, and the victory belonged to Tomah.
"We knew they had a short bench, and we wanted to find a way to wear them down," Von Haden said. "I'm proud of the way the they responded. We got just enough turnovers ... points weren't coming easily tonight."
The points off turnovers were necessary because the Timberwolves were struggling with their halfcourt offense. Tomah took an early 6-4 lead, but Spiers picked up her second foul a short time later, and the Timberwolves went scoreless for 8 ½ minutes during a 10-0 Regis run. Tomah trailed 23-14 at halftime.
Spiers led the offense with 14 points.
Plueger had 10 points and seven steals.
Powell had 12 points on three-of-four shooting from 3-point range, and Noth was Tomah's leading rebounder with 12.
Both teams struggled from the foul line. Tomah made 11 of 29 attempts, and Regis was eight-for-21.
The victory was a welcome one for the Timberwolves, who were coming off a 79-18 loss at home against DeForest Jan. 25 and a 42-28 road defeat at Adams-Friendship Tuesday.
The Timberwolves bounced back from the DeForest game by playing competitive against an Adams-Friendship team that has a 10-4 record. Von Haden said the girls had an opportunity at Adams.
"It was one of those games where our shots didn't fall," Von Haden said. "If we would have made a few more shots, it would have been a close game, and we would have had a chance to beat them."
Noth had a strong game at Adams with five points, 10 rebounds, and three steals.
After a Feb. 4 trip to Sparta, the Timberwolves host Holmen Feb. 7 in a 5:45 p.m. varsity tipoff at Tomah High School. The contest will lead off a girls basketball/wrestling doubleheader.
DEFOREST 79 TOMAH 18
DeForest - Laufenberg 16, Pickhardt 8, Hardiman 7, Herrick 2, Derlein 13, S. Hahn 4, Schaeffer 4, Tschumper 7, Mickelson 7, Rauls 1, Buhr 8, M.Hahn 2.
Tomah - Brandvig 2, Spiers 5, Murray 3, Plueger 3, Noth 2, Tiber 3.
Three-point goals - Laufenberg 2, Hardiman, Derlein 2, Schaeffer, Buhr, Murray, Tiber.
DeForest;36;43−79
Tomah;10;08−18.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 42 TOMAH 28
Tomah - Brandvig 2, Spiers 6, Plueger 10, Powell 2, Noth 5, Tiber 3.
Adams-Friendship - Farrell 12, Bula 9, Dahlke 2, K. Lent 7, Gbur 2, Parr 6, A. Lent 4.
Three-point goals - Spiers 2, Plueger 2, Tiber, Farrell.
TOMAH 38 EAU CLAIRE REGIS 37
Regis - Klink 8, Rohrscheib 18, Mehtala 3, Sabbaugh 8.
Tomah - Spiers 14, Plueger 10, Powell 12, Carlson 1, Noth 1.
Three-point goals - Rohrscheib, Sabbaugh 2, Powell 3.
Regis;23;14−37
Tomah;14;24−38