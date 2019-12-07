Tomah girls slip past Black River Falls 39-34

On a night when neither team was consistently making shots, Tomah's Emily Powell delivered at crunch time.

Powell scored five points in the final 2:08, and they were enough to lift the Timberwolves to a 39-34 victory over Black River Falls in a nonconference girls basketball game Friday at Tomah High School.

Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said Powell's effort and energy were critical for the Timberwolves down the stretch.

"Emily Powell is going to give you everything she's got," Von Haden said.

That included critical points down the stretch. After Alexis Spiers made two free throws to give Tomah a 33-32 lead with 3:46 remaining, neither team scored again until Powell drilled a 3-pointer at the 2:08 mark.

"She's one of the girls who has that mentality − shoot the ball in that spot," Von Haden said.

McKenna Dutton made a pair of foul shots to pull the Tigers to within 36-34 with 1:23 left before Powell hit the front end of a one-and-one for a 37-34 cushion with 36 seconds remaining. She missed the second foul shot, but Shani Tiber got the offensive rebound and was fouled four seconds later. Tiber made one of two foul shots, and Powell made another free throw with 16 seconds left to close out the scoring.