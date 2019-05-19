It was a 1-2-2 week for the Tomah High School girls soccer team.
Tomah tied Hustisford 0-0 and defeated Wausau Newman 1-0 at the D.C. Everest Invitational May 10-11. The Timberwolves returned to Mississippi Valley Conference action Tuesday and lost 3-0 at Onalaska before traveling to La Crosse Aquinas Thursday and gaining a 3-3 tie.
They wrapped up the week by losing 4-0 to a powerful Sauk Prairie squad. The week’s results left the Timberwolves with a 4-8-4 record.
Onalaska clinched a share of the MVC title with its victory over the Timberwolves. Tomah goalkeeper Hanna Adler made six saves.
Onalaska won the championship outright two days later with an 8-0 victory over La Crosse Central.
At Aquinas, Deirdre Martin scored a goal in the 84th minute that produced the tie.
Tomah took a 2-0 lead on goals by Emmalyn Brandvig and Hannah Turner, but Aquinas scored the game’s next three goals.
Sauk Prairie brought a 15-1-1 record to Tomah’s home field and scored three goals in the first half. Adler made 11 saves for Tomah, while Sauk Prairie’s goalkeeper needed to make just two saves. Tomah came close to a goal in the first half when Casie Lasko’s high shot rolled along the top of the goalpost before dropping back into the field of play.
Tomah closes out the regular season this week with home contests Tuesday vs. Central and Thursday vs. La Crosse Logan. Both games start at 5 p.m. at Veterans Field.
The postseason begins Thursday, May 30 with a WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal against an opponent to be determined at a seeding meeting this week.
