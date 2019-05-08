For a program that has been struggling with low numbers and low finishes the past few seasons, Tuesday marked a huge day for Tomah High School girls track and field.
Coach Jessa Von Haden's girls took a triumphant trip around Tomah's E.J. McKean Field track after claiming first place in the Steve Justinger Invitational. The Timberwolves won just three events but topped the seven-team field by earning points in 13 of the 17 events.
"The girls were very surprised at the end of the meet and couldn't believe that they had won," Von Haden said. "We took a victory lap as a team, which was great because it has been some time since that has happened."
The meet started on a positive note when the 3,200-meter relay team of Hannah Wilcox-Borg, Madeline Kline, Alyssa Alden and Brooke Bakken won in 11 minutes, 43.33 seconds.
Wilcox-Borg gave the Timberwolves 10 more points late in the meet by winning the 3,200-meter run in 12:24.39.
Tomah's other first-place finish came in the triple jump, where Amanda Valest posted a mark of 33-7. She added eight more points with a second-place finish in the long jump (15-5 ¾).
"Amanda has really shined this season in the long jump and triple jump," Von Haden said.
Other highlights mentioned by Von Haden:
Charlotte Luebke unleashed a personal-best throw of 97-3 in the discus and took second.
Hunter Eirschele ran the 1,600-meter run in 6:35.96 and shaved nine seconds off her seeded time.
Madison Mazur continued to be a consistent points scorer in the hurdles. She was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.48 seconds. She was also third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.56 seconds.
Tomah's other placewinners were:
Second - 400 relay, :57.2
Third - 800 relay, 2:03.76; Bakken, 800, 2:52.22.
Fourth - Kline, 1600, 6:45.42; Ellie Eswein, 300 hurdles, :55.49; Kline, high jump, 4-4; Eswein, triple jump, 29-3 ½; Sabin Steinhoff, shot put, 28-4 ¾.
Fifth - Rebecca Van Hoof, 100 hurdles, :19.11; Eswein, 100, :14.05; Brielle Harmel, 1600, 6:57.42; Van Hoof, 300 hurdles, :55.49.
Seventh - Trinity Nichols, discus, 84-6; Joy Hilson, shot put, 24-11 ¾.
Eighth - Valest, 100, :14.26; Luebke, high jump, 4-2.
Wheelchair competitor Sevanna Utesch delivered a season best in the shot throw at 9-6 ¾. Her time in the 100-meter race was 43.16 seconds.
Team scores: Tomah 137, Pittsville 117, Reedsburg 110, Sparta 76, Nekoosa 75, Adams-Friendship 62, Wonewoc-Center 26.
Von Haden believes Tuesday's meet gives her team momentum heading into the Mississippi Valley Conference meet Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
"I am hoping this instills a drive to want to continue to perform at a high level," she said. "Our goal is to score more points than we did last year at the conference meet and to finish higher as a team. We have the ability to score/place very well in certain events. This is a test to see where we are and the ability to perform when it counts."
In the boys meet, the Timberwolves got their customary output from sophomore sprinter Baily Hyatt, who won the 100-meter dash (11.28 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.15 seconds). He was also third in the long jump with a distance of 19-8.
Hyatt's 26 points led the Timberwolves to second place.
"Baily has been huge for us this season," Tomah boys coach Jon Heesch said. "He strives to get better each meet. The fact that he is running these times as only a sophomore is impressive."
Tomah's other first place cam in the 3,200-meter run, where Weston Boettcher won by over a minute in 11:20.53.
Heesch said the boys also got excellent results in the high jump, 3,200-meter relay and two throwing events.
Dalton Blihovde finished second in the high jump by clearing 5-10. Heesch said Blihovde is "high jumping better than he has in his entire high school career."
The 3,200-meter relay team ran its fastest time of the season by 15 seconds while finishing second. Tomah's time of 8:43.89 was just 1.18 seconds behind Pittsville.
In the shot put and discuss, sophomore Evan Westpfahl hit personal records in both events for the second straight meet. He finished third in both events with a distance of 119-6 in the discus and 41-2 in the shot put.
Tomah's other placewinners were:
Second - Caleb Lenning, 800, 2:07.99.
Third - 800 relay, 1:44.2; 400 relay, :45.87; Micah Winchell, 300 hurdles, :45.87.
Fourth - Jalen Figgins, 200, :23.96.
Fifth - Brandon Lueck, 110 hurdles, :18.71; Billy Kalland, 100, :12.26; Coy Nelson, 800, 2:12.47; Kalland, 200, :24.98; Nate Spears, triple jump, 36-5 ½; Cahil Arity, discus, 113-7; Elijah Klema, shot put, 36-8 ½.
Sixth - Roland Hockstedler, 800, 2:13.53; Carter Habelman, 200, :25.11.
Seventh - Osiris Welch, 100, :12.4; Calvin Zeps, 1600, 6:05.07; Hunter Storkel, 200, :25.48; Hunter Clark, 35-9 ½.
Eighth - Jude Begay, 1600, 6:14.05.
Team scores: Reedsburg 166, Tomah 132, Sparta 122, Nekoosa 110, Pittsville 77, Wonewoc-Center 21, Adams-Friendship 19.
Heesch said his team is peaking in advance of the MVC meet.
"The boys team is very excited for the MVC meet coming up," Heesch said. "We are getting healthy at the right time, and things are clicking in training and racing. The past week has seen times and distances that are the best of the season for us."
The MVC meet begins at 10 a.m.
