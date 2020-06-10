You are the owner of this article.
Tomah girls win academic girls golf honor
The Tomah High School girls golf team has been named honorable mention on the eighth annual Academic All-State team. The award is presented by the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin.

Tomah was one of 33 Division 1 teams to receive honorable mention status for the 2019 season.

To qualify for honorable mention, team members must average a 3.25 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Members of the Tomah squad were Sophie Pokela, Brin Neumann, Sarah Peterson, Amelia Zingler and Jayda Zhu. They were coached by Tonya Gnewikow and Jeff Larsen.

The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in Divisions 1 and 2 were recognized with gold, silver, and bronze medals. Sheboygan North/Sheboygan South won the gold medal in Division 1, followed Waunakee and Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Cochrane-Fountain City won the gold medal in Division 2, followed by Ladysmith and St. Croix Central. Black River Falls was honorable mention.

