Tomah girls win MVC golf finale

Led by medalist Sophie Pokela, the Tomah High School girls golf team shot a combined 335 to win Monday’s Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course.

Pokela shot a 2-over-par 74. She birdied the 13th and 17th holes and shot five or under for all 18 holes.

Tomah teammate Brin Neumann took second with a 3-over 75 as the Timberwolves edged Onalaska by six strokes.

Holmen (416) was third, Aquinas (441) was fourth, and Sparta (444) was fifth.

Tomah had three other golfers in the top 10. Hannah Zhu (91) was sixth, while Amelia Zingler and Jayda Zhu both shot a 95 and tied for eighth.

The Hilltoppers were led by Amber Nguyen, who shot an 80. Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston (fourth, 83) and Allison Balduzzi (fifth, 86) rounded out the top five.

Sparta was led by Chloe Hoff, who shot at 97.

It was the final MVC match of the season. The post-season begins Thursday, Oct. 1 with a trip to the WIAA Division 1 Regional at Portage, a tournament that had originally been scheduled at Stevens Point's Sentry World Golf Course. Tomah and Portage will be joined by Baraboo, DeForest, Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta and Waunakee.

The top four teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the Oct. 5 Tomah Sectional at Hiawatha, where berths for the state tournament in Madison will be determined.

