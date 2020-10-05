Tomah golfers advance to home Sectional

The Tomah and Onalaska high school girls golf teams advanced to sectional play on Thursday by placing second and third, respectively, at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional held at Portage Country Club.

The Timberwolves shot a team score of 339, which was 11 strokes behind champion Waunakee. The Hilltoppers shot a 347 and will join those teams and fourth-place Reedsburg (356) in the Tomah Sectional at the Hiawatha Golf Club on Oct. 5.

Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston pushed for the individual championship and finished second with a 9-over-par 79, which left her three strokes behind Portage senior Sophie Denure (76).

Tomah was led by third-place Sophie Pokela (80) and sixth-place Brin Neumann (83). Onalaska’s Allison Balduzzi was also part of that sixth-place tie.

Tomah freshman Amelia Zingler tied for ninth place (84), and Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen was 13th with an 89. Tomah’s Jayda Zhu (92) and Onalaska’s Malia McGarry (96) also contributed scoring rounds for their respective teams.

Hannah Zhu was Tomah's fifth golfer with a 101.

Sparta was led by junior Payton Jones and her round of 104 on the way to a team score of 446.