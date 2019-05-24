The last time the Tomah High School boys golf team won a WIAA boys golf regional, Tomah competed in the South Central Conference, and the WIAA used letters, not numbers, to identify its enrollment divisions.
The long drought was busted Tuesday, when the Timberwolves won the Division 1 Tomah Regional at Hiawatha Golf Club. Tomah edged Mississippi Valley Conference champion Holmen by one stroke and advanced its entire squad to the Wisconsin Rapids Sectional May 28.
Tomah won its first Regional championship since 1986 and continued a season in which a young team has exceeded expectations.
"It was another one of our goals that we accomplished to win our Regional," Tomah coach Randy Neumann said.
Tomah won the Regional even though their usual top two golfers − Hunter Neumann and Nolan Stees − were the team's third- and fifth-best golfers Tuesday. However, sophomore Jack Christen more than compensated for the slight dropoff at the top by delivering the best match of his high school career. He tied for second with an 18-hole score of 80.
Teammate Kade Gnewikow also stepped up in a significant way. He was fourth overall with an 81.
Hunter Neumann was ninth with an 84, Kale Gnewikow tied for 10th at 85, and Stees tied for 14th at 87.
All five Tomah golfers were in the top half of the 35-golfer field.
Sparta's Austin Erickson ran away with meet medalist honors by shooting a 74. Carson Brock matched Christen's score of 80.
Team scores: Tomah 330, Holmen 331, Onalaska 340, Reedsburg 361, Wisconsin Rapids 370, Sparta 376. The top four teams advanced to the sectional competition.
Randy Neumann said it was gratifying to win a close match.
"I tell my team all the time that every stroke counts," he said. "We have been on the bad side of it ... losing to Sparta a couple years ago by one stroke to place 3rd in the (MVC)."
The Sectional at The Ridges golf course in Wisconsin Rapids begins at 9 a.m. The tournament includes the qualifiers from the Waunakee Regional − Middleton, Verona, Waunakee and Mount Horeb. The top two teams and top three individuals advance to the state tournament in Madison June 3-4.
"There will be some great teams ... and we are excited to play," Randy Neumann said. "We have one senior and four sophomores ... so it will be great experience for us."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
